Director Zack Snyder Says His HBO Max Cut of Justice League Has 2.5 Hours of New Footage

Justice League fans are going to get a whole lot more than they originally thought.

Director Zack Snyder has now indicated that his highly-anticipated cut of the 2017 film will feature more than 2 hours of previously unseen footage. The difference in edits of the superhero flick happened after Snyder stepped down as director from the film following the death of his daughter Autumn, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the movie. Autumn died by suicide at 20.

"I am looking at the actual visual effects shots because the cut is locked, so I'm just looking at these shots everyday as they come in," he said on the social media platform Vero, according to SyFy. "It's really exciting and I'm excited for you guys to see the giant amount of movie that you have coming your way ... It is probably a solid 2 and 1/2 hours of unseen footage in this movie. I would imagine, something like that. So yeah, that's gonna be fun for everyone to experience this for the first time."

Snyder also gave an update on Ezra Miller's the Flash character, saying he'll be a lot more in tune with physics than Whedon's version of the superhero. For example, he won't be able to just move people around while in hyper speed.

"I know a lot of people love that aspect of it; I just don't ... I think it goes against physics," he explained. "You [can] say they're protected by the Speed Force, but that's open to interpretation. I feel like if you grab someone at the speed he's moving at, you could literally tear their arm out of its socket. He's moving so fast, it would literally peel the flesh off of somebody's body, so he's gotta be super careful with humans inside of the Speed Force."

In May, Snyder announced his cut of the 2017 film Justice League would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released. The film will now be broken down into four hour long episodes to make up a miniseries.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder at the time.