Director Patty Jenkins Says She 'Never Walked Away' from 'Wonder Woman 3'

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note," Patty Jenkins wrote in a lengthy Twitter post on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 01:48 AM
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). Photo: Clay Enos/ Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Patty Jenkins is breaking her silence regarding her involvement with Wonder Woman 3.

After it was previously reported that the third film in the Wonder Woman franchise is not moving forward, the 51-year-old director expressed in a lengthy Twitter post on Tuesday that she needed to provide "facts" about the situation.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," she wrote, in part. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me."

Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that another Wonder Woman sequel was in the works. Before the film's production, Jenkins had been pegged to direct Disney's Rogue Squadron, making her the first woman ever to helm a Star Wars film.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," she wrote.

"When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me," she continued. "In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

Warner Bros. did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She added, "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). WARNER BROS/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jenkins concluded her post by thanking fans for their continuous support of the franchise.

"Wonder Woman fans are often not the most visible in the media and online, but I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance. You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films. You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you," she said.

Following Jenkins' post, director James Gunn, who has worked on Warner Bros. and Disney films like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, replied: "I can attest that all of [producer] Peter [Safran] and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

In October, Gunn and Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films.

Last week, Gunn responded to the reports that their visions aren't aligned with Jenkins, writing that "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not." He added that "building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning," and that they plan to "build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not."

"We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," added Gunn.

He continued, "As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer."

Related Articles
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot Teases 'Next Chapter' for Wonder Woman as She Marks 9 Years Since Casting: 'So Grateful'
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know
ice cube
Ice Cube Wants Control of the 'Friday' Film Franchise: 'It's My Movie'
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Gang Save the Universe Again
Anne Hathaway Halle Berry Zoe Kravtiz Catwoman
Actresses Who Have Played Catwoman Through the Years
James Gunn Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland Wed in Colorado: 'An Incredible, Beautiful, Stunning Day'
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
'Scooby-Doo' 's Velma Identifies as LGBTQ in New 'Trick or Treat' Halloween Film
Magic Mike - Channing Tatum
Everything to Know About 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer with Kevin Bacon
Guardians of the Galaxy Make Kevin Bacon Their Ultimate Christmas Gift in Holiday Special Trailer
James Cameron
James Cameron Says Marvel Characters 'All Act Like They're In College': 'Not The Way to Make Movies'
Sam Mendes
'Skyfall' Director Says Next Bond Movie Should Be Directed By a Woman: 'It Would Be Wonderful'
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard
DC Films Says There Were 'Concerns' Over Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's Chemistry in 'Aquaman'
https://www.tiktok.com/@iamlesliegrace/video/7146999456255249706?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7146999456255249706&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F&referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F2022%2Ffilm%2Fnews%2Fbatgirl-leslie-grace-behind-the-scenes-footage-1235382964%2F&referer_video_id=7146999456255249706. Tiktok/ Iamlesliegrace Leslie Grace
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Canceled 'Batgirl' Film: 'I Couldn't Resist'
Ivory Aquino
Actress Ivory Aquino Gets Emotional About 'Batgirl' Cancellation: 'I've Tried My Best to Be Strong'
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Apologizes to Warner Bros. Execs for Bringing Negative Attention to 'The Flash' : Report