Suicide Squad First Teaser Reveals Pete Davidson, Idris Elba and John Cena's Characters

The second installment of The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters in August 2021

The Suicide Squad is revealed!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn — but will do so in a red and black leather-look, standing in contrast to the iconic T-shirt and short shorts she sports in the original film.

“By far the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie," Gunn told fans on Saturday of The Suicide Squad, which is set to premiere August 6, 2021. "The character I was most excited to write for was Harley Quinn. There's a chaotic, trickster god [element] to her."

Viola Davis will be returning as government agent Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman will again serve as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang, according to the clip shared on Saturday.

David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland will also be featured in the film.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, also posted Saturday, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will “be different from any superhero movie ever made.” The original film, which debuted in 2016, was directed by David Ayer.

“I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view,” he added.

Producer Peter Safran gave his take on the new movie as well. “This one is completely unique,” he said. “This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn’s characters and comedy.”