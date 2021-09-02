Did Vin Diesel Reveal Fast & Furious 10 Title by Shaving It into His Son's Head?

Vin Diesel may have dropped a massive hint about the 10th installation of the Fast saga.

In a post shared last Wednesday on Instagram, the 54-year-old action star coupled a photo of his son Vincent Sinclair with the letters "FX" buzzed into his hair on the left side of his head with a cryptic caption stating the number 10 "denotes the completion of a cycle."

"That excitement is real... the emotions strong," Diesel wrote alongside the image. "... Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi generational saga. 10... the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being."

"So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey," the actor added. "Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you."

Some fans have suggested the "X" in the "FX" could be the Roman numeral for the number 10, according to The Independent. The franchise's most recent movie was titled F9, leading some to believe Diesel is hinting at something.

Diesel shares Vincent, 10, and two other children with longtime girlfriend Paloma Jimenez: daughters Hania Riley, 13, and Pauline, 6.

Vincent appeared in F9 as a younger version of his dad's character, Dominic Toretto. Diesel credited director Justin Lin with the casting decision during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fast And Furious, Vin Diesel Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"We've been making these movies for so long, that every time one of my children were born, I was usually working on a Fast and Furious movie," he told the host. "So the director and the cast all have their own relationship with my children. And it was [Lin's] idea for my son to play young Dom."

The 10th film of the action franchise hits theaters on April 7, 2023. Returning for the 10th Fast & Furious movie is Cardi B., who made a big splash with her franchise debut in F9.

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," Diesel said of his co-star, who played Leysa in F9. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

Lin is also excited to work with Cardi B. again, telling Entertainment Tonight that the newcomer became part of the franchise's big family "within a minute" of showing up on set.

"I love Cardi," Lin told the outlet, adding that he'd "work with her any day."

Cardi B Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe," he continued. "She's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her.

In June, Diesel confirmed that the production of both the 10th and 11th Fast & Furious movies begins in January in an interview with Regal Cinemas. That same month, he hinted at the possibility of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow appearing in one of the franchise's final movies during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop.