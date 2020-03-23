Did Pregnant Michelle Williams and Fiancé Thomas Kail Get Married? Smiling Couple Seen with Rings

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail might have already tied the knot.

Kail sparked rumors about secret nuptials when he was spotted out and about with Williams while wearing a band on his wedding finger. The outing comes three months after the two were confirmed to be engaged.

PEOPLE confirmed in late December that Williams and Kail were engaged and expecting their first child together. According to a source, it was Williams’ 14-year-old daughter Matilda who played matchmaker for the pair. Matilda’s dad is late actor Heath Ledger.

That month, the actress, 39, and Kail, 42, were photographed together in London where she is busy filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

The couple also walked the Golden Globe Awards red carpet together where Williams kept her baby bump under wraps in a one-shoulder peach-colored Louis Vuitton gown.

“Michelle fell in love,” a source later told PEOPLE. “She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.”

Williams was briefly married to indie musician Phil Elverum from summer 2018 to early 2019.

Image zoom Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams The Image Direct

Kail directed Williams in the drama Fosse/Verdon, for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress. The director is close friends with Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed his musical In the Heights on Broadway. He also won an Emmy for directing Grease: Live.

Williams has been candid in the past about finding love after Ledger’s death in 2008.

“I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair in 2018 about moving on. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”