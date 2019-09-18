Did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Tie the Knot? Couple Photographed Outside NYC Courthouse

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney outside a New York City courthouse MEGA

Did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just say their “I do’s” — or pick up a marriage license?

The couple was photographed outside of Manhattan marriage bureau in New York City on Monday where Lawrence, 29, smiled as she stepped outside with Maroney, 34.

The Oscar-winning actress held what appeared to be a document as she wore a large, gray blazer with jeans a circular sunglasses. Maroney, an art gallery director, wore a white sweatshirt and blue slacks.

The pair, who have been linked since June 2018, was also joined by two security guards, a photographer and a friend, according to Page Six.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Maroney were engaged in February.

A source told PEOPLE in June Maroney “is an ideal mate for Jennifer.”

“They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it,” the insider said. “They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”

Lawrence has kept their relationship lowkey and rarely speaking about her fiancé. In June, however, the actress gushed about Maroney calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

For all her enthusiasm on getting married, Lawrence admitted she didn’t have marriage on her mind when she first met him.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” she told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

Maroney is her “best friend,” she added. “I want to legally bind him to me forever. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”