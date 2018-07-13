Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Calls Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead a 'Piece of Trash'

Looks like Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara isn’t the biggest fan of his girlfriend.

Nearly six months after the 47-year-old actor filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife Eve Mavrakis, the pair’s 22-year-old daughter seemed to make her feelings about Mary Elizabeth Winstead, whom her father has been publicly dating since last November, crystal clear.

Commenting on a photo of Winstead, 33, shared by a fan account, Clara wrote: “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x.”

Clara’s comment on her verified account comes over a month after her estranged parents reunited to celebrate her graduation from New York University at the end of May.

Proving that she still has plenty of love for her father, two weeks ago the 22-year-old actress and model shared a series of throwback photographs of her and her father on set from one of his films.

McGregor and Mavrakis split last October, and at the time a family source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been separated since May 2017. The announcement came amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar.

McGregor officially filed for divorce on Jan. 19, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Another one of the 47-year-old actor’s daughters has also seemingly spoken out about her father’s new relationship.

In January, the actor’s 15-year-old daughter Esther shared a clip of herself singing an original song called “Made You a Man,” in which she appeared to address the photographs of her father kissing Winstead.

“Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry,” she sings in the song, before later adding that “I don’t know how to forgive / I don’t know if I can.”

However, on Friday, the actor made his first appearance on her social media feed since filing for the divorce.

“Boating,” she simply captioned the family-filled snap.

The Golden Globe winner took his romance with Winstead public in November of last year when he and Winstead were photographed walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. They have since been spotted out multiple times and McGregor was last seen supporting Winstead at the premiere of her movie All About Nina in New York.