Did Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Get Secretly Married? Cryptic Messages Fuel Rumors

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young may have tied the knot over the weekend as fans and friends congratulate them on social media.

The singer, 72, and the actress, 57, sparked rumors when she posted a cryptic caption on Instagram alongside a picture of a white owl overhead. “Someone’s watching over us…. love & only love,” Hannah wrote.

The Mirror was first to report claims that the two got married on Saturday in Atascadero, California following an earlier ceremony aboard his yacht. The pair went public as a couple in 2014.

Reps for the two haven’t responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Patricia Arquette seemed to congratulate Hannah in the comment section with an equally cryptic message.

“You are the whisperer to all the animals…birds and bees follow you and protect you,” she wrote. “What a beautiful time of love and magic.”

CNN commentator Sally Kohn also hinted at the nuptials with her comment saying she was “so sorry not to be there.”

Guitarist Mark Miller meanwhile congratulated the couple with a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today,” Miller wrote. “May they have a long and happy relationship.”

Daryl Hannah Slaven Vlasic/Getty

During an interview in March to promote their movie Paradox, in which Hannah directed Young, the singer gushed he’s “very lucky.”

“We’re very lucky to have found each other. I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same,” he told Yahoo.

Hannah and Young became public shortly after Young ended his 36 year marriage to Pegi Young. The couple were criticized by friends, Young shared, including his former bandmate David Crosby.

“When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it,” Young recalled. “[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I’m very lucky to know her. That’s all I was thinking.”