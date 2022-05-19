The 96-year-old Hollywood legend was seen Wednesday sporting a sweatshirt reading "Just a Spoonful of Sugar" with wife Arlene Silver in Malibu, California

Hi, Bert! Dick Van Dyke Wears Mary Poppins Sweatshirt While Out with Wife Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke is taking a step (back) in time!

The 96-year-old Hollywood legend was seen out and about with his wife Arlene Silver in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, giving a shout-out to his classic movie Mary Poppins with his ensemble.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Van Dyke was sporting a gray sweatshirt that read "Just a Spoonful of Sugar," referencing the song from the 1964 musical film in which he starred alongside Julie Andrews.

The actor was first spotted going to the gym before heading to a restaurant for lunch with wife of 10 years Silver, 50.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

MARY POPPINS Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins (1964) | Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Everett Collection

Fifty-four years after the premiere of the first film, Van Dyke returned to the world of Mary Poppins with a cameo in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The actor made his triumphant return to the story disguised as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son of the banker he played in the first film (alongside the iconic Bert, of course), in the sequel. The actor had used prosthetics in the first film to age himself, but he didn't need any help this time around.

Miranda, 42, and Blunt, 39, were amazed to meet Van Dyke, opening up about the special moment for a 20/20 special all about the making of Mary Poppins Returns.

"You spend 5 minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you are more alive than you were before," said Miranda, while Blunt added with a laugh, "You feel like you're not doing enough in your life."

RELATED VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke Singing "Let's Go Fly a Kite" Will Make You Smile

The four-time Emmy winner and Silver, a producer who has also worked in the makeup and art departments on various projects, married in 2012, after meeting six years earlier.

It's Van Dyke's second marriage after divorcing his first wife and mother of his four children, Margie Willett, in 1984 after a long separation and 36 years of marriage. Van Dyke was also in a relationship for over 30 years with actress Michelle Triola until her death in 2009.

In a 2021 interview with CBS This Morning, the movie star proudly said he's "still dancing" as he talked about staying active while aging.