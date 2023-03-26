Dick Van Dyke Gives Update on His Condition After Car Crash: 'I'm Sore All Over'

Dick Van Dyke is hanging in there after recently crashing his car.

On Sunday, TMZ caught up with the Mary Poppins legend following his accident earlier this month. At that time, sources told the outlet, which was the first to report about the incident, that his nose and mouth were bleeding and that he might have suffered a concussion.

When asked how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over."

He went on to explain to TMZ that "the airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

"I'm doing okay. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead," he later joked.

The actor suffered "minor injuries" after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday, March 15, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Van Dyke was driving a silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 when the vehicle slid into the structure, according to authorities. The area has been experiencing record rains.

Paramedics treated Van Dyke at the scene, police said, though he was not transported to the hospital.

The star was last seen on the small screen in February, when he was unmasked on the season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer.

"I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun," he told PEOPLE, after his exit from the Fox series. "I was positive they wouldn't be able to guess who I was. And I was right!"

On the show, Van Dyke performed Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling" — a song choice the star attributes to his wife, Arlene Silver.

"They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock," Van Dyke admitted. "So we picked out one which typifies me. She's the one that came up with it and I liked the song, too."

Van Dyke told PEOPLE he and Silver, 51, love singing around the house. "Every day my beautiful wife sings," he said. "There's a lot of duets going on around the house most of the day."

In fact, Silver taught herself some of Van Dyke's favorite songs over the pandemic. "I learned all the music he knows so I can keep him singing," she said. "Every show tune, every standard. I know all of them now, and I didn't know any of them before."