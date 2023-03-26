Dick Van Dyke Gives Update on His Condition After Car Crash: 'I'm Sore All Over'

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that Van Dyke suffered "minor injuries" after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, Calif. on Mar. 15

By
Published on March 26, 2023 08:46 PM
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, 97 reportedly was injured when he crashed his Lexus LS 500 in Malibu after losing control behind the wheel. Van Dyke who is seen here getting behind the wheel of the car last October reportedly lost control of the vehicle when it skidded in the wet road and crashed into a gate. The actor reportedly suffered a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion. Shot on October 28, 2022 Pictured: Dick Van Dyke BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: AGEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: AGEM / BACKGRID

Dick Van Dyke is hanging in there after recently crashing his car.

On Sunday, TMZ caught up with the Mary Poppins legend following his accident earlier this month. At that time, sources told the outlet, which was the first to report about the incident, that his nose and mouth were bleeding and that he might have suffered a concussion.

When asked how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over."

He went on to explain to TMZ that "the airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

"I'm doing okay. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead," he later joked.

Actor Dick Van Dyke accepts the Life Achievement Award onstage during the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Dick Van Dyke. Mark Davis/Getty

The actor suffered "minor injuries" after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, Calif. on Wednesday, March 15, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Van Dyke was driving a silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 when the vehicle slid into the structure, according to authorities. The area has been experiencing record rains.

Paramedics treated Van Dyke at the scene, police said, though he was not transported to the hospital.

The star was last seen on the small screen in February, when he was unmasked on the season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer.

"I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun," he told PEOPLE, after his exit from the Fox series. "I was positive they wouldn't be able to guess who I was. And I was right!"

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC
Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver in 2021. Paul Morigi/Getty

On the show, Van Dyke performed Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling" — a song choice the star attributes to his wife, Arlene Silver.

"They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock," Van Dyke admitted. "So we picked out one which typifies me. She's the one that came up with it and I liked the song, too."

Van Dyke told PEOPLE he and Silver, 51, love singing around the house. "Every day my beautiful wife sings," he said. "There's a lot of duets going on around the house most of the day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In fact, Silver taught herself some of Van Dyke's favorite songs over the pandemic. "I learned all the music he knows so I can keep him singing," she said. "Every show tune, every standard. I know all of them now, and I didn't know any of them before."

Related Articles
Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Arrivals
Dick Van Dyke Suffered 'Minor Injuries' After Car Accident in Malibu: Police
Dick Van Dyke and Margie Willett ; Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyke's Dating History: From Margie Willett to Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC
Dick Van Dyke Calls 'Having a Beautiful Young Wife Half My Age' His Secret to Staying Young at 97
Dick Van Dyke with his wife, Margie Willet, posing in front of a fire place with their four children: Barry, Carrie, Chris, and Stacey. Van Dyke and Willet are sitting on a coffee table while their children stand behind them
Dick Van Dyke's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC
Who Is Dick Van Dyke's Wife? All About Arlene Silver
The Masked Singer
Dick Van Dyke Says He 'Still Can't Get Over' His Career Success After Competing on 'The Masked Singer'
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role
Nick Viall Masked Singer
Former Bachelor Nick Viall Trades Roses for Clues About Medusa's Identity on 'The Masked Singer'
Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video
Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash
Dick Van Dyke
Hi, Bert! Dick Van Dyke Wears 'Mary Poppins' Sweatshirt While Out with Wife Arlene Silver
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' : Show's 'Biggest Celebrity Legend' to Date Is Unmasked in Season 9 Premiere
dick van dyke
Dick Van Dyke Seen Handing Out Cash at Malibu Labor Center: 'Call Him an Angel from God'
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=567022832132914&set=a.220724016762799 Kansas City Missouri Police Department deorntopsScf4lm31ui6m7a21tf6uu8tm3ta800u 9 t2m44m8f85 h hhug19c6 · Rest In Peace, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. The partners were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into them while they were on patrol. Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year. We hurt. K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them. See less
Missouri Officer and His K-9 Partner Killed in Car Crash Along with Male Pedestrian
5 Dead in Fiery Arizona Crash
5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway