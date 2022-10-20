Dick Van Dyke is in the giving mood.

Last Thursday morning, the 96-year-old Hollywood legend was seen visiting the Malibu Community Labor Exchange in Malibu, California. The Marry Poppins star handed out cash to those seeking work and met with homeless people at the non-profit organization, according to multiple outlets.

Van Dyke, dressed in a long-sleeved white polo shirt, gray sweatpants, black slip-on shoes and a matching black handbag, mingled with employees and job seekers at the employment center during the visit.

"Whenever I have some fives I come by," Van Dyke told a photographer with The Daily Mail as he returned to his car. "You can't do it all the time, though."

"Just call him an angel from God," an employee at the center said as Van Dyke drove off, praising the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star for his charitable efforts at the center, which is a "community-created not for profit organization that provides an organized and supportive place for the people of Malibu to hire and be hired," according to its website.

Van Dyke is a fan of Malibu's labor exchange organization and was first photographed visiting the labor center in May 2021, according to The Daily Mail. The New York Post reported that Van Dyke "frequently" visits the center to assist those in the Malibu community seeking day-of employment.

In May, Van Dyke was seen out and about with his wife Arlene Silver in Malibu, giving a shout-out to his classic movie Mary Poppins with his ensemble.

During the outing, Van Dyke sported a gray sweatshirt that read "Just a Spoonful of Sugar," referencing the song from the 1964 musical film, in which he starred alongside Julie Andrews.

The actor was first spotted going to the gym before heading to a restaurant for lunch with wife of 10 years Silver, 50.

Fifty-four years after the premiere of the first film, Van Dyke returned to the world of Mary Poppins with a cameo in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The actor made his triumphant return to the story disguised as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son of the banker he played in the first film (alongside the iconic Bert, of course), in the sequel. The actor had used prosthetics in the first film to age himself, but he didn't need any help this time around.

Miranda, 42, and Blunt, 39, were amazed to meet Van Dyke, opening up about the special moment for a 20/20 special all about the making of Mary Poppins Returns.

"You spend 5 minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you are more alive than you were before," said Miranda, while Blunt added with a laugh, "You feel like you're not doing enough in your life."