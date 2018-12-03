Dick Van Dyke, 92, Is Not Amused by Piers Morgan's Joke About His Name: See His Clap Back

Even 92-year-old Dick Van Dyke is shutting down Piers Morgan‘s jokes.

The legendary actor was having none of Morgan’s antics on Saturday when the news anchor tried to make a joke about his name. Morgan, 53, is known for going after several celebrities on Twitter and joking about their masculinity and other topics.

“Imagine being called Dick Van Dyke in this PC-crazed era? Poor guy. He’ll have to change his name to Richard Van Non-Binary-Gender-Fluid,” Morgan wrote alongside a shot of the two of them shaking hands.

But Van Dyke was quick with a reaction image, using a scene from his Diagnosis Murder show to display how unamused he was by Morgan’s offensive joke.

This is just the latest Twitter spat for Morgan. He’s previously traded works with celebrities like Chris Evans and Ariana Grande, who recently slammed the Good Morning Britain host for his comments about Ellen DeGeneres and British girl group Little Mix.

It all started when Morgan wrote in response to DeGeneres’ International Men’s Day montage on Twitter on Monday, “Ellen drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs. The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare.”

The next day, Morgan went on to attack Little Mix for posing nude for a recent photo shoot to promote their new song, “Strip.” He also accused them of stealing the idea for the shoot, which features them covered in words like “ugly” and “fat,” from the Dixie Chicks since the group did a similar shoot for Entertainment Weekly in 2003.

After Grande’s mother Joan got involved in defending Little Mix and Mogran mentioned Grande, the singer started slamming Morgan’s comments. In a series of tweets, Grande continued to show love for both DeGeneres and Little Mix.

“also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do,” Grande wrote in another scathing Tweet. “i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤”

Like Grande, Evans recently went after Morgan for a tweet calling Daniel Craig “emasculated Bond” next to a picture of the actor wearing a baby carrier and holding his newborn daughter with Rachel Weisz.

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” Morgan wrote of the actor, who has starred in four James Bond movies.

In response, the Captain America: The First Avenger star, 37, fired back at the TV host.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Evans, 37, tweeted. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Morgan and his ex-wife Marion Shalloe have three children — sons Albert, 17, Spencer, 25, and Stanley, 21. He is also father to 6-year-old daughter Elise with wife Celia Walden.