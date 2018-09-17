The trailer for Mary Poppins Returns is finally here — and a special appearance has fans of the original classic talking.

Disney released the first full-length trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel on Monday, giving fans a real glimpse of Emily Blunt’s take on the flying nanny who rescues the Banks children. The over two-minute clip also shows off Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Cockney accent for the first time, as well as other favorites like Meryl Streep and Colin Firth in their roles.

But the real star of the trailer is 92-year-old Dick Van Dyke, who makes his triumphant return to the story disguised as Mr. Dawes Sr. The iconic actor played Mr. Dawes Sr. in the first film using prosthetics to age himself, but he didn’t need any help this time around.

Fans are amazed and drew comparisons between the character’s two appearances on Twitter, which show Van Dyke looking exactly the same 54 years after he starred opposite Julie Andrews in the original.

I find it absolutely amazing that Dick Van Dyke is playing the same character in Mary Poppins Returns but this time he is nearly as old as the character he played first time round. pic.twitter.com/4InnBEXPG9 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 17, 2018

I am “Crying When Dick Van Dyke Shows Up In The New Mary Poppins Trailer” years old pic.twitter.com/ABsuDDgc39 — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) September 17, 2018

Dick Van Dyke never ages….here he is in the original Mary Poppins, and the new one (in which the spritely 92 year old dances on a desk amongst other things). #dear #MaryPoppinsReturns #DickForSanta pic.twitter.com/F361mMYyss — westendproducer (@westendproducer) September 17, 2018

TFW you’re 92 years old but also you’re Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/1wjeBg5etU — Forrest Wickman (@ForrestW) September 17, 2018

Some only now realized it was Van Dyke in the original movie to begin with.

“Well today I learned that Dick Van Dyke played the old man in the bank in the original Mary Poppins!” one user wrote.

Well today I learned that Dick Van Dyke played the old man in the bank in the original Mary Poppins! pic.twitter.com/3Llg0URmvp — Catherine. (@pinkycoop) September 17, 2018

Luckily, one helpful user had a video from the original ending credits that cheekily revealed Van Dyke’s secret role.

Also, for those of you who didn't know Dick van Dyke played Mr Dawes… you never stayed through the end credits, did you 😀 pic.twitter.com/1FjAAQLs3y — thehardme (@thehardmenpath) September 17, 2018

“Also, for those of you who didn’t know Dick van Dyke played Mr Dawes… you never stayed through the end credits, did you,” the user wrote.