Dick Van Dyke Vows to 'Defend' Angela Lansbury After Another Actor Challenges Her to a Fight

Image zoom Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury Fathom Events

Move over, Justin Bieber — this is the fight we really want to see.

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke tweeted that he will fight on behalf of Dame Angela Lansbury, the Murder, She Wrote icon, after Star Trek actor Brent Spiner hilariously challenged her to a fight.

“I would like to challenge Angela Lansbury to fight me in the octagon!” Spiner, 70, tweeted. “If you back down, Angela, you are scared. And everyone will know it! Who will put up the money for this?!!!”

“I will defend the honor of Dame Lansbury for free!!” Van Dyke, 93, replied. “The pier at the sundown!! Be there, if you dare!!” Lansbury, 93, is not on Twitter herself.

I would like to challenge Angela Lansbury to fight me in the octagon! If you back down, Angela, you are scared. And everyone will know it! Who will put up the money for this?!!! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) June 10, 2019

I will defend the honor of Dame Lansbury for free!! The pier at the sundown!! Be there, if you dare!! — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) June 10, 2019

Spiner called off the challenge after Van Dyke stepped in. “I give up!” he later tweeted.

I give up! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) June 10, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLETV Special: Dick Van Dyke Returns to Mary Poppins

The joke started after Bieber, 25, randomly challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight on Twitter Sunday. The “Sorry” singer tagged UFC president Dana White in his own tweet.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

RELATED: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to UFC Fight: ‘If You Don’t Take This … You’re Scared’

Cruise, 56, has yet to respond, although UFC champion Conor McGregor offered to host their fight. “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” the Irish athlete, 30, tweeted. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

McGregor then took his opportunity to call out Transformers actor Mark Wahlberg for a fight of his own.

“I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card,” he tweeted. “Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.” Wahlberg, 48, has also not replied.

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Lansbury is the first non-action star to be challenged to a fight. The actress is known for her work on movies, TV and theater, starring in the 1962 film The Manchurian Candidate and playing the titular role in the 1974 Broadway revival of Gypsy.

She most recently appeared in Mary Poppins Returns alongside Dyke.