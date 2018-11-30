Dick Van Dyke, 92, Beams at Mary Poppins Returns Premiere with Wife Arlene Silver, 47

Dick Van Dyke had plenty of reasons to smile at the world premiere of Mary Poppins Returns.

The veteran actor, 92, took the red carpet by storm on Thursday night alongside wife Arlene Silver, 47. The two happily posed for photos and cozied up as they beamed at the camera. Van Dyke married the makeup artist in 2012 after meeting 6 years earlier.

It’s his second marriage after divorcing his first wife, and mother of his four children, in 1984 after a long separation and 36 years of marriage. He was also in a 30-year relationship with actress Michelle Triola until her death in 2009.

Van Dyke attended the premiere for the hight-anticipated sequel 54 years after starring in the original Mary Poppins with Julie Andrews. The actor makes his triumphant return to the story disguised as Mr. Dawes Jr in the sequel, the son of the banker he played in the first film. The iconic actor used prosthetics in the first film to age himself, but he didn’t need any help this time around.

Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 original (left) and in the 2018 sequel Disney

Aside from his wife, Van Dyke also happily posed with the movie’s new stars, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“You spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you are more alive than you were before,” Miranda, 38, said in the speial Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic while Blunt, 35, laughed alongside him.

“You feel like you’re not doing enough in your life,” she added.

“He has more energy at 91 than I ever have in my life, and I’m not an unenergetic person,” Miranda said. “It was such a joy to have him there.”

“The energy and the spirit behind the eyes is extraordinary,” Blunt added.

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters Dec. 19.