Dick Van Dyke, 96, Sings and Dances with His Wife Arlene Silver in Romantic Music Video
Dick Van Dyke still has quite a spring in his step!
The Mary Poppins star, 96, appeared in a charming music video released on Monday as a featured artist in a new cover song by Arlene & the Vantastix, his wife Arlene Silver's band.
The clip saw the Hollywood veteran dancing alongside his wife, 50, and dueting with her for the song "Everybody Loves a Lover."
The video began with Silver preening in the mirror, before walking over to her husband of nearly ten years as he sat in a floral chair.
Van Dyke sang with gusto as he buffed his nails with panache, before getting up to perform two-steps and other fancy footwork alongside Silver.
The snippet also showed Van Dyke exercising his trademark humor as he winked at the camera and interacted with nude statues on the set.
The pair also cuddle on a loveseat and give each other sweet pecks while singing.
The track they sang, "Everybody Loves a Lover," was originally performed in 1958 by Doris Day with Frank DeVol & His Orchestra, composed by Robert Allen with lyrics written by Richard Adler.
Tony Guerrero was also featured in the song with a trumpet solo, along with the Vantastix backup singers Eric Bradley, Bryan Chadima and Mike Mendyke.
Van Dyke, a four-time Emmy winner, and Silver, a producer who has also worked in the makeup and art departments on various projects, married in 2012 after meeting six years earlier. They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Feb. 29.
It's his second marriage after divorcing his first wife and mother of his four children, Margie Willett, in 1984 after a long separation and 36 years of marriage.
Van Dyke was also in a relationship for over 30 years with actress Michelle Triola until her death in 2009.