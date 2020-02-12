Dick Van Dyke, 94, Joins Cameo! Fans Can Pay $500 for a Personalized Video Message from Icon

Getting a simple hello from an acting legend is easier than ever now thanks to Cameo.

94-year-old acting icon Dick Van Dyke has joined the popular video message service, where fans can pay to receive a personalized message from the star.

Van Dyke’s page says fans can request a video for $500. An introductory video shows the actor explaining all he’s willing to do to make someone’s day special with a message from him.

“Hi, I’m Dick Van Dyke, the older version,” he jokes. “If you’d like me to send a message to a friend, tell them you love them or happy birthday, Valentine’s Day. Or maybe just good wishes, tell them you’re thinking of them. Tell me what you want me to say and I’ll do it.”

The actor has already recorded two messages, which are viewable on the page.

Van Dyke, who starred in the 1964 musical Mary Poppins, returned in the 2018 sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, in a poignant cameo in which he reminds the audience all about the magic of the first film.

“The minute I heard I was going to do a little number, that sold me,” Van Dyke told PEOPLE. “And I thought I could contribute by just being a little bit of a reminder of the original. And I think it turned out well. I got to jump up on a desk and do a dance number. It surprised everybody, but nobody was as surprised as I was. We did several takes of it, and I was just amazed. And I enjoyed it, of course.”