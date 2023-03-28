Dianne Wiest Life in Photos

01 of 11 Dianne Wiest's Early Years United Artists/Getty Born on March 28, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri, Wiest is one of three children. According to IMDB, the actress originally wanted to be a ballerina, but switched tracks to acting after performing in some stage plays while in high school.

02 of 11 Dianne Wiest's Early Career TriStar Pictures/Getty After graduating from the University of Maryland, Wiest moved to New York where she scored several notable roles on Broadway. She earned an Obie Award for her role as Elizabeth Barrow Colt in The Art of Dining, played Masha in the 1982 production of Three Sisters and snagged the role of Desdemona in the 1985 production of Othello, which also starred James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer.

03 of 11 Dianne Wiest Hits the Big Screen Orion/Getty With a robust stage career under her belt, Wiest set her sights to the big screen. In 1986, she got the role of Holly in Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters. Here she is pictured with costars Barbara Hershey and Mia Farrow.

04 of 11 Dianne Wiest Wins Her First Oscar Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Her portrayal of the wannabe actress in Hannah and Her Sisters scored Wiest her first Oscar. She took home the Best Actress in a Supporting Role trophy at the 59th Academy Awards.

05 of 11 Dianne Wiest Does it Again JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty In 1995, Wiest garnered her second Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Helen Sinclair in Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, making her the first person in Academy history to win twice for acting in movies directed by the same person.

06 of 11 Dianne Wiest in 'Scissorhands' 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock In 1991, Wiest starred in Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands alongside Johnny Depp and Winona Rider.

07 of 11 Dianne Wiest Goes Back to Broadway Jim Spellman/WireImage In 2008, Wiest starred in the revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. The play also starred Katie Holmes, John Lithgow and Patrick Wilson.

08 of 11 Diane Wiest Poses with Meryl Streep Michael Kovac/Getty for Moet & Chandon Wiest took a moment to pose for a pic with fellow acting powerhouse, Meryl Streep while at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

09 of 11 Dianne Wiest Hangs with James Brolin Taylor Hill/Getty The actress is pictured with James Brolin at the 2015 CBS Upfront. The pair played husband and wife on the network's Life in Pieces, which ran for four years.

10 of 11 Dianne Wiest Honors a Friend Kevin Winter/Getty Wiest shines while on stage at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) in 2017. She was there to help present her friend, Jeffrey Kurland with the Lifetime Achievement Award that night.