Dianne Wiest Life in Photos

From Broadway's Othello to Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands the actress — who celebrates her 75th birthday today — has had an illustrious career

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 28, 2023 06:04 PM
01 of 11

Dianne Wiest's Early Years

Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest and Calista Flockhart in a scene from the film 'The Birdcage', 1996. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)
United Artists/Getty

Born on March 28, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri, Wiest is one of three children.

According to IMDB, the actress originally wanted to be a ballerina, but switched tracks to acting after performing in some stage plays while in high school.

02 of 11

Dianne Wiest's Early Career

Chevy Chase and Jack Palance and Dianne Wiest on the sofa with family in a scene from the film 'Cops And Robbersons', 1994. (Photo by TriStar Pictures/Getty Images)
TriStar Pictures/Getty

After graduating from the University of Maryland, Wiest moved to New York where she scored several notable roles on Broadway.

She earned an Obie Award for her role as Elizabeth Barrow Colt in The Art of Dining, played Masha in the 1982 production of Three Sisters and snagged the role of Desdemona in the 1985 production of Othello, which also starred James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer.

03 of 11

Dianne Wiest Hits the Big Screen

Dianne Wiest, Barbara Hershey and Mia Farrow in a scene from the film 'Hannah And Her Sisters', 1986. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images)
Orion/Getty

With a robust stage career under her belt, Wiest set her sights to the big screen.

In 1986, she got the role of Holly in Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters. Here she is pictured with costars Barbara Hershey and Mia Farrow.

04 of 11

Dianne Wiest Wins Her First Oscar

Dianne Wiest during 59th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Her portrayal of the wannabe actress in Hannah and Her Sisters scored Wiest her first Oscar. She took home the Best Actress in a Supporting Role trophy at the 59th Academy Awards.

05 of 11

Dianne Wiest Does it Again

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actress Dianne Wiest smiles as she holds the Oscar she won during the 67th Annual Academy Awards, 27 March, in Los Angeles. Weist won the best-supporting-actress Oscar for her role in "Bullets Over Broadway." AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty

In 1995, Wiest garnered her second Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Helen Sinclair in Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, making her the first person in Academy history to win twice for acting in movies directed by the same person.

06 of 11

Dianne Wiest in 'Scissorhands'

Johnny Depp, Dianne Wiest Edward Scissorhands - 1991
20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 1991, Wiest starred in Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands alongside Johnny Depp and Winona Rider.

07 of 11

Dianne Wiest Goes Back to Broadway

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Actors Katie Holmes and Dianne Wiest during the opening night of "All My Sons" on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on October 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage

In 2008, Wiest starred in the revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. The play also starred Katie Holmes, John Lithgow and Patrick Wilson.

08 of 11

Diane Wiest Poses with Meryl Streep

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Actresses Meryl Streep (L) and Dianne Wiest with Moet & Chandon At The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Moet & Chandon

Wiest took a moment to pose for a pic with fellow acting powerhouse, Meryl Streep while at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

09 of 11

Dianne Wiest Hangs with James Brolin

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: James Brolin and Dianne Wiest attend the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/Getty

The actress is pictured with James Brolin at the 2015 CBS Upfront. The pair played husband and wife on the network's Life in Pieces, which ran for four years.

10 of 11

Dianne Wiest Honors a Friend

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actor Dianne Wiest speaks onstage at The 19th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) with Presenting Sponsor LACOSTE at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Wiest shines while on stage at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) in 2017. She was there to help present her friend, Jeffrey Kurland with the Lifetime Achievement Award that night.

11 of 11

Dianne Wiest Stands for a Cause

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Actress Dianne Wiest attends the 2019 Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions For Change Gala at The Plaza Hotel on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty

The actress lent her presence to the 2019 Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala.

Related Articles
rebecca gayhea
'Jawbreaker' Reunion! Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz Catch Up Nearly 25 Years Later
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 01: Actors Mike Myers (L) and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" onstage during the 17th annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dana Carvey Is 'Game' to Reunite with Mike Myers for 'Wayne's World 3' : 'Maybe We'll Do It in Puppets'
Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars boot
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Photo of Medical Boot After Oscar Win: 'Thrill of Victory ... Agony of Da Feet'
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Djimon Hounsou attends the "The King's Man" New York Gala Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Djimon Hounsou on Feeling 'Cheated' by Hollywood: 'I Have Yet to Meet the Film That Paid Me Fairly'
Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant
Drew Barrymore Defends 'Grumpy' Hugh Grant After Awkward Ashley Graham Interview at Oscars
Drew Barrymore; Hugh Grant
Drew Barrymore Responds to Former Costar Hugh Grant After He Calls Her a 'Horrendous' Singer
Helen Mirren says she cried watching Brendan Fraser win his first Oscar
Helen Mirren Says She Cried in a Restaurant Watching Brendan Fraser Win Oscar: 'He's a Magical Man'
brendan fraaser, dwayne johnson
See Dwayne Johnson Reunite with 'Mummy Returns' Costar Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars: 'Full Circle Moment'
Dwayne Johnson Shares Glimpse of 2023 Oscars Prep with Emily Blunt: ‘Oscars, Blunt, Tequila, Manx’
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Share Laughs and Tequila Shots While Prepping for 2023 Oscars — Watch
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety, Reacts to Viewers Calling Him 'Drunk' at Grammys: 'Still a Tremendous Stigma'
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on The View After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on 'The View' After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Ke Huy Quan
Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Worried' That His Comeback Success 'Is Only a One-Time Thing'
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Goes Solo to Oscars Party, Source Says Friends Think MGK Engagement 'Likely Over' Soon
TV host Jimmy Kimmel walks onstage with a donkey during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Donkey at Oscars Was Not Actually Jenny from 'Banshees of Inisherin'