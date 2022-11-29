Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview on London Park Bench Cut Short by Police

One of Diane Sawyer's Love Actually interviews got interrupted by U.K. police officers.

The ABC News hourlong special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later aired Tuesday night, showing host Sawyer, 76, traveling to London and Brooklyn and other locations to catch up with the 2003 rom-com's cast and writer/director Richard Curtis.

During one moment, Sawyer sat down with actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the same London park bench where he filmed a scene 20 years ago with onscreen stepdad Liam Neeson. The special included the moment when Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster had to stop filming on the bench when local police officers questioned their permit.

In voiceover, Sawyer playfully called the moment "abrupt."

While on the bench, she's told by a crew member that the police said they "don't have the proper permit and they're going to arrest" them if they don't leave. "Oh they are?" she replied with a laugh. Sawyer then joked, "Now we run."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The ABC special, which is available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, features cast members Emma Thompson (Karen), Hugh Grant (David/the prime minister), Laura Linney (Sarah), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna) and more, plus Curtis and a message from Martine McCutcheon (Natalie).

Love Actually also starred the late Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lúcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis and Gregor Fisher. The rom-com included cameos from Denise Richards, Billy Bob Thornton, January Jones, Elisha Cuthbert, Shannon Elizabeth, Claudia Schiffer and Rowan Atkinson.

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Love Actually (2003). Everett

During his interview, Brodie-Sangster, now 32, told Sawyer that he and Neeson, 70, bonded like an actual father and son on the set of the film two decades ago.

"Liam was amazing. He treated me like his son," said the Queen's Gambit star. "He was absolutely loving to me. He just created this environment where I was very comfortable. At the time I thought, you know, I was pretty much a grownup and I'd been doing this a few years now and I knew what I was doing. I was very serious about it. But looking back, I'd forgotten how small and new I was."

Love Actually is now streaming on Peacock.