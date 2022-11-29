Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview on London Park Bench Cut Short by Police

Diane Sawyer said the moment, which happened while recording an interview with Love Actually actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, was "abrupt"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 09:59 PM
Diane Sawyer’s Interview on Love Actually
Photo: abc

One of Diane Sawyer's Love Actually interviews got interrupted by U.K. police officers.

The ABC News hourlong special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later aired Tuesday night, showing host Sawyer, 76, traveling to London and Brooklyn and other locations to catch up with the 2003 rom-com's cast and writer/director Richard Curtis.

During one moment, Sawyer sat down with actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the same London park bench where he filmed a scene 20 years ago with onscreen stepdad Liam Neeson. The special included the moment when Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster had to stop filming on the bench when local police officers questioned their permit.

In voiceover, Sawyer playfully called the moment "abrupt."

While on the bench, she's told by a crew member that the police said they "don't have the proper permit and they're going to arrest" them if they don't leave. "Oh they are?" she replied with a laugh. Sawyer then joked, "Now we run."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The ABC special, which is available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, features cast members Emma Thompson (Karen), Hugh Grant (David/the prime minister), Laura Linney (Sarah), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna) and more, plus Curtis and a message from Martine McCutcheon (Natalie).

Love Actually also starred the late Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lúcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis and Gregor Fisher. The rom-com included cameos from Denise Richards, Billy Bob Thornton, January Jones, Elisha Cuthbert, Shannon Elizabeth, Claudia Schiffer and Rowan Atkinson.

love actually
Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Love Actually (2003). Everett

During his interview, Brodie-Sangster, now 32, told Sawyer that he and Neeson, 70, bonded like an actual father and son on the set of the film two decades ago.

"Liam was amazing. He treated me like his son," said the Queen's Gambit star. "He was absolutely loving to me. He just created this environment where I was very comfortable. At the time I thought, you know, I was pretty much a grownup and I'd been doing this a few years now and I knew what I was doing. I was very serious about it. But looking back, I'd forgotten how small and new I was."

Love Actually is now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
love actually
'Love Actually' Cast to Reunite for ABC Special as Holiday Classic Turns 20
hugh grant
Hugh Grant Says He Dreaded Filming 'Love Actually' 's Now-Iconic Dance Scene: 'Excruciating'
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Viral Tweet About Keira Knightley & Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Ages in 'Love Actually' Shocking Fans
Snap Stills/Rex/REX USA
18 Things You Never Knew About 'Love Actually'
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
The Queen's Gambit's Thomas Brodie-Sangster Looks Back on Love Actually: 'I Had No Idea'
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
Notting Hill, Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant Says He'd Do a 'Notting Hill' Sequel to Show Rom-Coms Are a 'Terrible Lie'
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Secrets from Shaquille O'Neal: The NBA Legend's No-Holds Barred Interview on Love, Loss and Regret
joe jonas sophie turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tom Holland and More
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock (13610461ao) Justin Verlander, Kate Upton,Genevieve Verlander Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros, World Series Baseball on Fox, Game 6, Houston, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos