Diane Kruger Wishes Norman Reedus Happy Birthday 'Even Given the Crazy Circumstances'

Diane Kruger is wishing Norman Reedus a happy birthday.

The Walking Dead actor celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, and Kruger, 44, shared a peek of his birthday cake on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Acknowledging the riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. that occurred on Wednesday, Kruger wrote in one slide, "even given the crazy circumstances... love wins."

"@bigbaldhead I [love] you," she added.

Included in the birthday tribute from the Inglourious Basterds actress was a photo of a slice of decade chocolate cake with the words "Happy Birthday Norman!" written out in chocolate sauce on the plate. Another photo showed the cake in full, complete with a dinosaur figurine placed on a confetti-covered table.

Kruger and Reedus welcomed a daughter together in 2018.

Though famously private about her child, Kruger will sometimes give fans glimpses into their family's life.

In November, the National Treasure star shared a video of Reedus with their little one, helping her to learn the alphabet.

"There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues....this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family," she shared in the Thanksgiving Day post.

"Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️" she added.

The duo rang in the new year together with what appeared to be a celebration at home complete with champagne.