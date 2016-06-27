Diane Kruger, who has been with Joshua Jackson since 2006, also sounds off on Hollywood's gender pay gap to Town & Country

Diane Kruger went through a rough patch when she turned 30 and realized she was in the middle of an identity crisis. Then she met Joshua Jackson.

In the cover story for Town & Country‘s August issue, the German-born actress opens up about how meeting Jackson was a pivotal point in her life.

“Meeting someone like my partner, who has a very different perspective, who likes to travel in a different way and be open to various experience, was so important,” the 39-year-old Inglourious Basterds star says.

The pair, who have spoken about their reluctance to marry, started dating in 2006 right after Kruger divorced French actor Guillaume Canet.

The stylish actress tells the magazine she felt like she was going through an identity crisis because she realized that she was living her life in a bubble and had a “very privileged life.”

“I [didn’t] know anything about what [was] really going on in the world and I [didn’t] ask enough questions,” Kruger tells Town & Country, adding that that was the moment she decided to make a change and “cut people out of my life who I felt were enabling my bubble.”

The actress also weighs in on Hollywood’s gender pay gap, as well as the backlash she’s received whenever she’s tried to demand equality.