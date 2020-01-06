Diane Kruger Shares Shirtless Photo of Her 'Teenage Dream of a Man' Norman Reedus on His Birthday

Norman Reedus is a national treasure, as far as partner Diane Kruger is concerned.

The German actress, 43, shared birthday love for Reedus as he turned 51 on Monday, posting a shirtless picture of the Walking Dead star, who playfully dons a mask in front of a “feliz cumpleaños” banner for the celebratory photo op.

“My teenage dream of a man right here ! 🤪 HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” she captioned the Instagram tribute post.

On his own Instagram page, Reedus thanked friends and fans for their well wishes, encouraging them to make a donation to assist crews helping stop the ongoing brushfires in Australia caused by a climate disaster in the region.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes. If you can help the people and the animals in australia they could use some wishes and our help right now ♥️,” he captioned a screenshot of fire and rescue teams to which his followers could donate.

Kruger and Reedus went public with their relationship in March 2017 and later welcomed a baby girl in fall 2018. They have not shared the name of their daughter, nor a photo of her face. (Reedus is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen.)

In honor of her birthday this past July, Kruger received quite the gift from Reedus: a trip to Paris, which the couple took with their baby girl in tow.

“It’s Bastille Day on July 14th and my birthday’s on the 15th, so at midnight they always have fireworks and we watched the fireworks,” the actress told PEOPLE Now in July, just days after their European jaunt.

And his presence was her present, as Reedus “never gets time off” from his hit AMC series.

As Kruger shared: “It just so happened that he got an episode off, which has not happened since we’ve known each other, ever. So that he was able to come there … and just being in Paris, it was just so special.”

Despite their busy careers, Kruger and Reedus still make time for quality time together — sometimes in the form of joint self-care session.

In September, Reedus posted a photo of the two enjoying what appeared to be charcoal face masks. In the mirror selfie, Reedus and Kruger stick their tongues out for the camera while covered in the black substance — with Reedus even having drawn a cross shape on his neck using some of the mask.

Reedus captioned the snapshot with a simple red heart emoji — and the Inglourious Basterds actress jumped in to leave a sweet message for her boyfriend in the comments section: “I miss you so much ♥️.”