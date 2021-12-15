Diane Kruger honored her The 355 costar Penélope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by CHANEL Tuesday night in New York City

Diane Kruger on Penélope Cruz's 'Amazing' Marriage to Javier Bardem: They 'Put Their Family First'

The 355 star Diane Kruger describes her costar Penélope Cruz's relationship with her actor husband Javier Bardem to PEOPLE as "amazing."

"Javier and her, they're just this amazing couple who put their family first, and so they go together as a unit," she said at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by CHANEL, a Tribute to Penélope Cruz at MoMA on Tuesday night in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What I take away most from her is how much of a mother she was," she says of observing Cruz while they shot the action-thriller together. "Her family was there to support her."

Cruz and Bardem share two kids: daughter Luna, 8, and son Leo, 10.

Kruger tells PEOPLE she was wowed by Cruz's dedication to her family while shooting The 355.

diane kruger Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As a new mother, my baby was 7 months; that was my first film, so to be able to see someone manage it all — and it's not easy sometimes — and still be so good at what she does, that's a huge inspiration to me," says Kruger. (Kruger shares a young child with fiancé Norman Reedus.)

The Inglourious Basterds actress says Cruz's best mothering tip was, "Just always make them feel like they're welcome. No matter what happens."

2011 Academy Awards, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cruz was recognized by her colleagues, honored for her critically acclaimed cinematic body of work, which includes winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, as well as two other nominations (a Best Actress nod for Volver and a Supporting Actress nod for Nine), at the Museum of Modern Art's annual film event sponsored by CHANEL, who has served as lead sponsor since 2021.