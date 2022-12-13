Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Relationship Timeline

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are happily engaged and parents to a daughter.

The Inglourious Basterds actress and the Walking Dead star first met on the set of the 2015 film Sky. Kruger plays a woman on a journey of self-discovery who quickly falls for Reedus' character.

At the time, Kruger was in a long-term relationship with actor Joshua Jackson, who was also featured in the movie. A few years later, things started heating up between Kruger and Reedus following her 2016 split from Jackson.

A little over a year into their relationship, the couple welcomed a daughter together, Nova Tennessee. They went on to get engaged in 2021.

Althought the pair are fairly private, they occasionally share rare glimpses into their family life, which fans can't enough of.

From working together as costars to raising their daughter, here's everything to know about Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' relationship.

2015: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus meet

Jemal Countess/Getty

Kruger and Reedus first met while filming and promoting their movie Sky.

"I didn't know him before the film," Kruger told PEOPLE at the time. "We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him [before filming]."

However, the National Treasure actress was "pleasantly surprised" by Reedus' professionalism and kindness. "He's so relaxed. He's really easygoing, very gentle," she explained, adding that he was nothing like the "dude" characters he usually plays.

For his part, Reedus had nothing but praise for his costar. "She's a dream," he told PEOPLE.

December 15, 2016: Diane Kruger supports Norman Reedus' photography exhibit

Foc Kan/WireImage

The pair sparked romance rumors after Kruger's split from Jackson when they were seen together at Reedus' 2016 photography exhibition in Paris. The exhibition featured photographs from Reedus' book, The Sun's Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head.

February 25, 2017: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are seen returning to New York City together

Things seemed to be heating up between Kruger and Reedus when they were seen in N.Y.C. taking luggage out of Reedus' car after enjoying a trip out of town together.

March 21, 2017: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are spotted kissing

It became clear that Kruger and Reedus' relationship had turned romantic when they were spotted wandering around N.Y.C. holding hands, smiling and stopping for the occasional kiss.

September 10, 2017: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend the U.S. Open

Jackson Lee/WireImage

In September 2017, the pair made an appearance at the U.S. Open, where they were seen cuddling in the stands with Reedus' arm draped over Kruger's thigh. The duo were also spotted talking closely and sharing a kiss as they watched tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson battle it out for the title.

January 7, 2018: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus make their red carpet debut

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kruger and Reedus made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes. They both wore black to the event, showing their support for the Time's Up movement — Reedus wore a sharp suit, while Kruger stunned in a flowing chiffon number.

When Kruger's film In The Fade won best foreign language film, they shared a quick peck before she headed to the stage to accept the award.

January 11, 2018: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a red carpet kiss

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The pair shared their first red carpet kiss a few days later at the Critics' Choice Awards. Reedus gave Kruger — who was glowing in a white Vera Wang gown — a kiss on the hand before giving her a full-on smooch. They shared another kiss when her movie won best foreign film.

May 2018: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting a baby

Kruger and Reedus generally keep their milestone moments quiet, and that was the case when PEOPLE confirmed the couple were expecting their first child together in May 2018. Fans began to speculate about the pregnancy when Kruger wore several loose and flowy outfits at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

November 2018: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus welcome their first baby together

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2018 that Kruger and Reedus had quietly welcomed their baby. While this was Kruger's first baby, it was Reedus' second — he shares son Mingus Lucien with his ex Helena Christensen.

The baby's sex, name and birth date were not revealed at the time.

November 21, 2018: Diane Kruger shares a sweet Thanksgiving tribute to Norman Reedus

Kruger alluded to her exciting new life changes on Thanksgiving 2018 and gave Reedus a sweet shout-out. "Favorite time of the year," she wrote on Instagram. "I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life's many blessings with you."

December 10, 2018: Diane Kruger reveals the sex of her and Norman Reedus' baby

VALERY HACHE/AFP

In December 2018, Kruger shared the sex of her baby while promoting her film Welcome to Marwen. "She's very little, but I'm tired. I feel like a superhero right now," the new mom told Extra. The actress also said being a mom was already shaping up to be a "very rewarding experience."

December 31, 2018: Diane Kruger shares a heartfelt New Year's message to Norman Reedus

Kruger once again expressed her gratitude for Reedus on New Year's Eve. "2018 has been a year of new beginnings," she captioned a photo of her kissing Reedus while he carried their daughter on his chest. "Rewarding, if challenging journeys..but mostly, a year of love."

She continued, "I'd like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner. I love you."

April 29, 2019: Diane Kruger reveals how Norman Reedus and his son Mingus are adjusting to the new baby

"He just looks at her with unconditional love," Kruger said of Reedus at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. "I wish he would look at me like that," she joked, before adding that he's "very great" with their daughter.

Kruger also shared that Reedus' son Mingus was "great" with the baby girl. "You know 19 years is a big gap so he's really like stepping up to be this protective big brother," she told PEOPLE.

As for their daughter's emerging personality, the actress said, "She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude."

May 12, 2019: Diane Kruger shares first photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter

On Mother's Day 2019, Kruger gave the world the first glimpse of her and Reedus' baby girl. Alongside a photo of her and her daughter watching the sunset on the beach, the actress quoted the popular children's book Love You Forever by Robert Munsch. "I love you forever, I'll like you for always, As long as I'm living, My baby you will be," she wrote.

May 9, 2021: Diane Kruger shares the moment she and Norman Reedus first heard their daughter's heartbeat

Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Kruger shared a screenshot of the moment she and Reedus heard their daughter's heartbeat for the first time. "Nothing was ever the same again," she wrote in the caption next to a photo of her and Reedus on FaceTime from the doctor's office.

"What a joy to watch you grow my little girl," Kruger continued. "I will always love you @bigbaldhead for giving me our little angel and making life just so much better."

June 21, 2021: Diane Kruger wishes Norman Reedus a happy Father's Day

Alongside two photos of Reedus and their daughter, Kruger shared a touching tribute to her partner on Father's Day 2021. "We ❤️ U Papa," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart."

Christensen also wished the father of two a happy Father's Day, sharing a photo of Reedus walking with Mingus and his daughter as the trio held hands. "Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis) We raised a good one," she wrote.

July 4, 2021: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus celebrate five years together

Diane Kruger Instagram

Kruger and Reedus celebrated their five-year anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021. "US ❤️#5 @bigbaldhead," the actress wrote next to a cuddly photo of the duo at the beach. "Time flies with u," Reedus commented.

August 2021: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are engaged

Diane Kruger Instagram

In August 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple were engaged. At the time, neither Kruger nor Reedus confirmed the engagement.

September 13, 2021: Diane Kruger wears engagement ring from Norman Reedus to the Met Gala

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Though Kruger didn't comment on the engagement news, she did reveal her stunning engagement ring from Reedus at the 2021 Met Gala. The actress showed off a large square-cut diamond on her ring finger, paired with another gorgeous wraparound ring.

December 21, 2021: Diane Kruger opens up about parenting with Norman Reedus

In an interview with Women's Health, Kruger shared some insight into parenting with Reedus.

"Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true," she told the outlet. "I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle."

She continued, "It's not: What's it going to do for my career? It's more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?"

Kruger also shared that because Reedus is often busy filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta, she often brings her daughter with her to work.

April 8, 2022: Diane Kruger reveals Norman Reedus bought her a house

Kruger discussed Reedus' grand gesture during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2022. She explained that they spotted a house they loved while driving to a table read for her show Swimming with Sharks in Los Angeles, and Reedus decided to stop in to look at it.

"I come out of my table read and there's like 50 messages that start with, 'I love that house. I stayed another hour. What do you think?' " she recalled. "Next message, 'Should we move to California? I don't know, I think just for our kid it'd be so nice. You know what? How bout we make an offer? You know what? I made an offer. We got the house.' "

She continued, "I had not considered relocating to California, which, then we did."

She explained that purchasing the house on a whim wouldn't be out of character for the actor. "I call him, like, a mad midnight shopper because, like, the most obscure objects show up the next day," she said. "Like weird balls to massage his feet, toothbrushes, a house, nine motorcycles."

May 10, 2022: Diane Kruger reveals her and Norman Reedus' daughter's name

While promoting her children's book, A Name From the Sky, in May 2022, Kruger recounted how she and Reedus chose the perfect name for their daughter: Nova Tennessee. "I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she told PEOPLE. " 'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

She went on to say she was surprised by how much she loves motherhood. "I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing," she explained.

"[Nova] was a surprise. I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready ... I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything," the actress continued.

July 4, 2022: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus celebrate six years together

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

The pair celebrated six years together on July 4, 2022. Kruger shared a black-and-white red carpet photo with Reedus from the Cannes Film Festival that May, captioning it with six tallies and a heart to honor the special occasion.

October 5, 2022: Norman Reedus shares daughter's reaction to his proposal to Diane Kruger

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2022, the Walking Dead star shared the story of how he proposed to Kruger, including their daughter's reaction to the news.

"I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket," he said. He explained that he had wanted to pop the question during one of their motorcycle trips, but they were hit with a thunderstorm.

"It was the next morning and I felt bad that I didn't do it. Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap and I was like 'Can you get my boot it's in the closet?' " he said. "[Diane]'s like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' 'Cause I had it shoved in the boot."

He continued, "And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying — everybody's crying. It was like water works city ... And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!' "