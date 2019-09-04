The Couple That Masks Together! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Practice Joint Self-Care

Despite their busy careers, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger still make time for one very important task: skincare.

The actor couple proved they have similar taste in self-care in a snapshot The Walking Dead star, 50, posted to Instagram early Wednesday morning, showing them wearing what looked like charcoal face masks.

In the mirror selfie, both Reedus and Kruger, 43, stick their tongues out for the camera while covered in the black substance — with Reedus even having drawn a cross shape on his neck using some of the mask.

Reedus captioned the snapshot with a simple red heart emoji — and the Inglourious Basterds actress jumped in to leave a sweet message for her boyfriend in the comments section: “I miss you so much ♥️.”

Kruger and Reedus went public with their relationship in March 2017 and later welcomed a baby girl in fall 2018. They have not shared the name of their daughter, nor a photo of her face. (Reedus is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen.)

In honor of her birthday this past July, Kruger’s beau gave her quite the gift: a trip to Paris, which the couple took with their baby girl in tow.

“It’s Bastille Day on July 14th and my birthday’s on the 15th, so at midnight they always have fireworks and we watched the fireworks,” the actress told PEOPLE Now in July, just days after their European jaunt.

And his presence was her present, as Reedus “never gets time off” from his hit AMC series. As Kruger shared, “It just so happened that he got an episode off, which has not happened since we’ve known each other, ever. So that he was able to come there … and just being in Paris, it was just so special.”

The face mask snapshot is more than a year old, as Reedus has shared a version of it in the past to mark his girlfriend’s 42nd birthday in 2018.

“Happybirthdaysunshine,” the actor cheekily captioned his post.