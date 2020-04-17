Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Enjoy a 'Latex Ice Cream Car' Date amid Coronavirus

Diane Kruger is enjoying a dessert date — inside of her car.

The actress, 43, shared a selfie of herself and her partner, Norman Reedus, on Thursday. The couple enjoyed bites of their ice cream cones, savoring the sweet treat from inside their car amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kruger wore gloves as both looked at the camera with their sunglasses on.

“Latex ice cream car day date 👍 #aslongasweretogether,” Kruger wrote in the caption.

Kruger rarely shares photos of Reedus, 51, or their toddler daughter. In February, however, the Inglorious Basterds actress shared a selfie of the two to wish The Walking Dead actor a happy Valentine’s Day.

“I love sailing through life with you ♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day baby ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @bigbaldhead,” she wrote in the caption.

Kruger and Reedus went public with their relationship in March 2017 and are notoriously private when it comes to their baby girl, rarely posting photos of her — and, when they do, never showing her face. (Reedus is also dad to a 20-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen.)

Reedus shared an adorable photo of his daughter on Wednesday, showing his little girl lying on the ground with her face covered with towels as though mimicking exhaustion.

“❤️,” Reedus wrote in the caption.

In honor of her birthday in July 2019, Kruger received quite the gift from Reedus: a trip to Paris, which the couple took with their baby girl in tow.

“It’s Bastille Day on July 14th and my birthday’s on the 15th, so at midnight they always have fireworks and we watched the fireworks,” the actress told PEOPLE Now in July, just days after their European jaunt.

And his presence was her present, as Reedus “never gets time off” from his hit AMC series.

Kruger shared: “It just so happened that he got an episode off, which has not happened since we’ve known each other, ever. So that he was able to come there … and just being in Paris, it was just so special.”