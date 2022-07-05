Diane Kruger Celebrates Six Years with Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in Loving Instagram Tribute

The actress tally-marked the anniversary alongside a heart in the post on Monday

Diane Kruger is celebrating six years with her longtime love, actor Norman Reedus.

The 355 actress marked the milestone with her fiancé in an Instagram post Monday.

She captioned the post with six tally marks and a heart.

The glamorous black-and-white shot shows the duo on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May.

The couple, who met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, went public with their romance in March 2017. In August 2021, they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

Kruger, 45, who welcomed a daughter in November 2018 with The Walking Dead alum, 53, is happy to keep other aspects of her personal life more private, namely details about the daughter she shares with her beau.

Last fall, the actress showed love for her family, posting a photo of herself, Reedus and their daughter while attending the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Reedus and their daughter, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, however, playfully covered their faces with mittens in the snap.

"To say I'm grateful for my family would be an understatement. I've never loved harder and deeper ❤️ From our family to yours ❤️ Let's keep each other close today and every day ❤️," Kruger wrote in the caption.

While in conversation with The Sunday Times for an interview published in April, the actress opened up about raising her 3-year-old daughter in the public eye.

When asked what she thinks of the paparazzi in New York, Kruger — who has been protective of details about her child, including her name and exact birthday — told the outlet, "I f—ing hate it and it's driving me nuts."