The couple met on the 2015 film Sky and share a 2½-year-old daughter

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are engaged, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Kruger, 45, and Reedus, 52, met while filming the 2015 movie Sky. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In May 2018, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Kruger was pregnant with the couple's first child after the actress sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier that month by wearing a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event.

In November of that year, PEOPLE confirmed Kruger and Reedus had welcomed a daughter, which was Kruger's first child and Reedus' second. (The Walking Dead star is also dad to 21-year-old son, Mingus, from a previous relationship with Helena Christensen.)

Reps for the couple had no comment when asked about the engagement.

The couple has always kept their relationship private and that has extended to their daughter by keeping details of her birth, including her name and exact birthday, private.

In July, Reedus shared a rare glimpse into the couple's family time with their 2½-year-old daughter when he shared a photo of the trio out for a stroll on his Instagram account.

In the photo, the actor can be seen carrying their daughter on his shoulders as Kruger pushed a stroller while walking in front of them.

That same month, Kruger shared an Instagram selfie of herself and Reedus at the beach, with the caption, "US ❤️❤️#5 @bigbaldhead."

While the pair are private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

In honor of Father's Day this year, Kruger posted two photos of Reedus with his daughter on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "We ❤️ U Papa 🎊 Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart ♥️."

At the time, Reedus also received a tribute from Christensen, 52, that featured a photo of the actor holding hands with his daughter during a walk with Mingus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis)," Christensen caption her post, adding, "We raised a good one 🙌."

Back in 2019, Kruger opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter with Reedus and how the little one is developing quite the personality.