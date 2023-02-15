Diane Keaton Wishes 'Happy Valentine's Day to All the Men Who Were Paid to Kiss Me' in Movies

"As someone who was around for a few of those — those guys always wanted one more take. ❤️," Nancy Meyers wrote in a comment on the actress's cheeky post

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 15, 2023 09:13 AM
SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, 2003
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves in Something's Gotta Give (2003). Photo: Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

Even though Diane Keaton hasn't dated in 15 years, she's still celebrating Valentine's Day!

The Annie Hall actress, 77, shared a video montage on Instagram Tuesday that featured her kissing scenes in many of her films.

The video included clips of her smooching Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves from Something's Gotta Give, Michael Douglas in And So It Goes and Sam Shepard in Baby Boom, among others.

In the background, Outkast's 2003 song "Happy Valentine's Day" provided the perfect soundtrack for the cheeky post.

"Happy Valentine's Day to all the men who were paid to kiss me," the actress joked in all caps alongside the video.

Many of Keaton's famous friends commented on the movie montage, including filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

"Hilarious but as someone who was around for a few of those - those guys always wanted one more take. ❤️," wrote Meyers, 73, who directed Something's Gotta Give and personally witnessed Keaton's kisses with Nicholson, 85, and Reeves, 58.

"Who was the best?" Debra Messing asked in the comments, sparring a huge debate.

Melanie Griffin left four emoji hearts, while Alison Brie wrote, "Amen!!!"

While Keaton is clearly rom-com royalty, in real life, romance isn't exactly a huge priority.

During a recent interview with Extra promoting her new romantic comedy Maybe I Do, the Oscar-winning actress was asked about how long it has been since she went on a date.

"Let's [say] 15 years," said Keaton. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine."

"Someday, someone will marry me," she went on, joking, "Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

