Diane Keaton Wishes a Happy 77th Birthday 'to the Love of My Life' — Herself!

The Annie Hall actress is celebrating her 77th birthday with a funny Instagram post

Published on January 5, 2023 07:19 PM

Diane Keaton is cheekily celebrating her birthday with a sprinkle of her signature comedy.

The Something's Gotta Give actress posted a montage of birthday cakes, all different types, sizes, and flavors, along with a humorous self-affirmation.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE… ME!" the legendary actress wrote alongside her birthday cake slideshow.

Several of the actress's famous friends chimed in and wished the star a happy birthday, too.

Kris Jenner shared well wishes to her friend, writing, "Happy Birthday beautiful!!!! Sending you lots of love ❤️🙏😍🥰."

Diane Keaton Admits She Never Read 'The Godfather' Before Auditioning: 'I Needed to Get Work'

Longtime Keaton friend and collaborator, filmmaker Nancy Meyers, also honored the actress. "Happy Happy Birthday Diane! ❤️," Meyers wrote.

Amy Sedaris, Kristin Chenoweth, and Mario Lopez also commented on Keaton's post, wishing the actress lots of birthday wishes and laughing at her funny caption.

Keaton is sure to keep people laughing in her upcoming movie, Maybe I Do.

Last month, Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy starring Keaton and Richard Gere, plus Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy as married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children, played by Emma Roberts and (her Holidate costar) Luke Bracey, are considering getting married.

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Keaton Discusses Legacy After Hand and Footprint Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre

Maybe I Do's trailer teases the relationship chaos that gets underway after Allen (Bracey) deliberately prevents Michelle (Roberts) from catching a bouquet at a friend's wedding, signaling to her that he may not be ready to take a step toward engagement.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.