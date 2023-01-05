Diane Keaton Wishes a Happy 77th Birthday 'to the Love of My Life' — Herself!

The Annie Hall actress is celebrating her 77th birthday with a funny Instagram post 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 5, 2023 07:19 PM
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Diane Keaton is cheekily celebrating her birthday with a sprinkle of her signature comedy.

The Something's Gotta Give actress posted a montage of birthday cakes, all different types, sizes, and flavors, along with a humorous self-affirmation.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE… ME!" the legendary actress wrote alongside her birthday cake slideshow.

Several of the actress's famous friends chimed in and wished the star a happy birthday, too.

Kris Jenner shared well wishes to her friend, writing, "Happy Birthday beautiful!!!! Sending you lots of love ❤️🙏😍🥰."

Longtime Keaton friend and collaborator, filmmaker Nancy Meyers, also honored the actress.

"Happy Happy Birthday Diane! ❤️," Meyers wrote.

Amy Sedaris, Kristin Chenoweth, and Mario Lopez also commented on Keaton's post, wishing the actress lots of birthday wishes and laughing at her funny caption.

Keaton is sure to keep people laughing in her upcoming movie, Maybe I Do. Last month, Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy starring Keaton and Richard Gere, plus Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy as married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children, played by Emma Roberts and (her Holidate costar) Luke Bracey, are considering getting married.

Maybe I Do's trailer teases the relationship chaos that gets underway after Allen (Bracey) deliberately prevents Michelle (Roberts) from catching a bouquet at a friend's wedding, signaling to her that he may not be ready to take a step toward engagement.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.

