Diane Keaton's Lost Wallet Found After 50 Years! 'This Is the Craziest'

This discovery was half a century in the making!

After purchasing the contents of a storage locker earlier this year during an auction in Putnam County, New York, treasure hunter Anton Lulgjuraj ended up finding a lost wallet belonging to Diane Keaton.

Without immediately knowing to whom the wallet belonged to, Lulgjuraj told the New York Daily News that he came across a stack of snapshots, and an old driver’s 1966 license for a Diane Hall — and while the name didn’t ring a bell with Lulgjuraj, he found himself thinking how much the unknown woman looked like Keaton.

“I opened it up and thought, is this Diane Keaton the actress? It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could,” Lulgjuraj, 45, told the outlet.

Confirming his suspicions, he went on to find a now-expired Actors’ Equity card that referred to the actress by her stage name.

This is the craziest story! I don't remeber losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj! https://t.co/bfLaG9oD1P — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) December 4, 2018

Although the treasure hunter attempted to reach out to the Book Club actress, 72, online about his discovery, he was not able to get her attention — until the New York Daily News published a story on his remarkable find.

“This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times!” Keaton wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!”

Sharing a screenshot of one of the family photos that had been found alongside her belongings, Keaton continued her effusive thanks, and encouraged the treasure hunter to DM her.

“SOMEONE FOUND A WALLET I LOST 50 YEARS AGO! THANK YOU, MR. LULGJURAJ! PLEASE DM ME! THIS PHOTO WAS IN IT, I’M ON THE FAR RIGHT, CAN YOU BELIEVE THOSE BANGS?” she wrote.

“If she wants it, I’m happy to send it,” LulgjurajI told New York Daily News. “These are her memories.”