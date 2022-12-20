Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy Tackle Marriage in 'Maybe I Do' Trailer

Affairs collide in the trailer for Maybe I Do.

On Tuesday, Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton and Richard Gere, plus Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy as married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children, played by Emma Roberts and (her Holidate costar) Luke Bracey, are considering getting married.

Maybe I Do's trailer teases the relationship chaos that gets underway after Allen (Bracey) deliberately prevents Michelle (Roberts) from catching a bouquet at a friend's wedding, signaling to her that he may not be ready to take a step toward engagement.

Michelle and Allen suggest their parents finally meet over dinner so they can get more serious. However, both sets of parents are having affairs with the others. Once Allen's parents (Sarandon and Macy) arrive at Michelle's family home and meet her parents (Keaton and Gere), chaos ensues as each couple starts to realize the full extent of how everyone knows each other.

Vertical Entertainment

"To everyone's surprise, the parents already know each other well — all too well — leading to distinct, defining and hilarious opinions about the value of marriage," reads a synopsis for the film, written and directed by Michael Jacobs.

In April, 75-year-old Sarandon — who plays Allen's mother, in an affair with 73-year-old Gere's character in the movie — cheekily responded to a Twitter post that claimed, "One of the worst things Hollywood ever did was stop making movies where Susan Sarandon gets to act slutty."

"There's still plenty of time 💅," Sarandon replied, quoting the original tweet.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.