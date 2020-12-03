Diane Keaton Drinks Wine, Flirts with Men in Audience During Hilarious Ellen Appearance

"I've been holed up at the house alone. I could use a man or two," the actress joked during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Talk show appearances are a bit different for Diane Keaton these days.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar winner, 74, sat down for a socially distanced in-person interview with the comedian, 62. Keaton remarked about the abnormal setup, which saw her bump elbows with DeGeneres rather than hugging in front of the smaller than normal studio audience.

"Wow, this is so different. ... It's nice to be distant from you," she said to DeGeneres. "This feels so weird because usually I'm closer — duh!" Keaton then added of being close to people: "No, it's very attractive. I mean, I don't mind being closer to people."

DeGeneres then clarified, "But you just said it's nice to be distant." The Book Club actress quipped, "Well, right now because we don't wanna die. Not today, anyway. Or ever maybe!"

A hand then appeared from within the table between the two stars, offering a glass of wine for Keaton, who said with relief, "Oh, thank God!"

"You know what I like about this show? The wine," she said a few minutes later with a laugh as the audience cheered. "I mean, most people don't have wine for me, but when I come on, Ellen is so generous about that."

"That's our new promo," the host joked, " 'You know what I like about this show? The wine!' That'll get 'em here."

Also during her talk show appearance, Keaton poked fun at being single during quarantine, telling DeGeneres that she's "interested" in any men in the audience. She even asked the male members of the studio audience to stand so she could scope them out.

"You know, I've been holed up at the house alone. I could use a man or two!" Keaton said after getting out of her seat to blow kisses at the men who raised their hands. "No, not a good idea?"

"No, no. You're not gonna get frisky right now," DeGeneres said. "Just keep drinking wine. Should I go to break?"

When DeGeneres faced controversy earlier this year over claims of a toxic work environment (the host later apologized and promised change behind the scenes), Keaton was among the comedian's famous friends to come to her defense.