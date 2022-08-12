Diane Keaton Recalls How Studio 'Didn't Want Al Pacino at All' Before Casting Him in' The Godfather'

"He brought Al Pacino in and we did it together and for some reason that helped them cast him," Diane Keaton told PEOPLE during her Hand & Footprint Ceremony on Thursday

By
and Scott Huver
Published on August 12, 2022 11:27 AM
Diane Keaton, Al Pacino
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Diane Keaton is looking back on the making of The Godfather.

During her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, the Academy Award winner, 76, recalled to PEOPLE that Al Pacino, 82, was not an obvious choice before being cast in his iconic role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather.

"The studio didn't want Al Pacino at all," Keaton said, noting that she was cast before him in the Francis Ford Coppola classic. She then explained what caused the studio to change their opinion: their chemistry read. "So he brought Al Pacino in and we did it together and for some reason that helped them cast him," Keaton said.

"Can you imagine if you hadn't cast him? So a lot of these experiences that you have come and you're just surprised, like today, this was a surprise. This is [a] complete, utter surprise to me," Keaton added.

Also in the talk with PEOPLE, Keaton admitted that she auditioned for The Godfather without "having ever read" the book on which the movie was based.

"I think the kindest thing that someone's ever done for me ... is that I got cast to be in The Godfather and I didn't even read it. I didn't know a single thing," Keaton recalled. "I just was going around auditioning. I think that was amazing for me. And then I had to kind of read the book."

The Godfather Part III Diane Keaton
Emilio Lari/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Keaton played Kay Adams-Corleone, the wife of Pacino's character in the 1972 film adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel, later reprising the role in the 1974 and 1990 sequels.

"I think about how lucky I am. That's what I think. And the way I think about things, like I auditioned for The Godfather, not having ever read The Godfather or caring about The Godfather or anything, because all I was doing was auditioning. I needed to get work," she explained, reminiscing about her career.

Diane Keaton
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Annie Hall star was supported by friends and family at Thursday's ceremony, including her daughter Dexter Keaton, 27, and 22-year-old son Duke Keaton, as well as her younger sister Dorrie Hall.

"It was just one of those things in your life where you just don't expect it and then suddenly it comes your way. And then it's like, wow," Keaton said of the ceremony. "I was thrilled, of course. And I still am. And to be here today is also great because I'm not frequently inside this theater and I love this theater."

Related Articles
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Admits She Never Read 'The Godfather' Before Auditioning: 'I Needed to Get Work'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Reunite for 'The Godfather' 50th Anniversary at Tribeca Film Festival
The Godfather - Airbnb House
Staten Island Home featured in 'The Godfather' Is Now an Airbnb — with a Catch
Robert De Niro, James Caan, Al Pacino
James Caan Honored by 'Godfather' Costars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More: 'Gonna Miss Him'
Godfather cast
Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro Celebrate 'The Godfather' in 50-Year Tribute at 2022 Oscars
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1597294a) Heat, Al Pacino Film and Television; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play His 'Heat' Role in Potential Sequel: 'Great Looks'
james caan
James Caan Recalls Walking Out of 'The Godfather' Screening Over Cut Scene of His: 'I Was So Pissed'
Actor James Caan attends Humane Society of The United States' annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles benefit at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
James Caan, 'The Godfather' and 'Elf' Acting Legend, Dead at 82
The Godfather
Al Pacino Says He's 'Surprised' How Many People Still Haven't Seen 'The Godfather' 50 Years Later
Mario Lopez Reflects on James Caan's Death on Day of Son Santino's Birthday: 'From One Sonny to Another'
Mario Lopez Reveals Son Named in Honor of James Caan After Actor Died on His Third Birthday
Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone and James Caan (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Good Friend' James Caan After His Death: 'A Man's Man'
scott caan, james caan
James Caan Once Paused His Hollywood Career to Coach Kids' Baseball After a 'Bad Bout with Cocaine'
Philip Baker Hall
'Magnolia' and 'Modern Family' Actor Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Special guests Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Lily Tomlin Says 'Grace and Frankie' 'Deepened' Her Friendship with Jane Fonda: 'Seemed So Natural'
James Caan; Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Says 'Sweetheart' Friend James Caan's Health Was 'Not Great' Over 'Last Five Years'
James Caan publicity portrait for the film 'The Rain People', 1969.
James Caan Remembered by Adam Sandler, Rob Reiner and More: 'Best of the Best'