Diane Keaton On Why She’s Glad She Never Married: 'I’m an Oddball'

Diane Keaton is many things (an Oscar-winning actress, an author, a mother), but she never wanted to be a wife. Why? She doesn’t think she’s built for it.

“I think that I’m strange,” Keaton–who’s now starring in her 58th film, Poms–-says in a wide-ranging interview for this week’s issue of PEOPLE. She talks about her two children, daughter Dexter, 23, and son Duke, 18; the importance of being kind to animals and insects; and what she’s learned so far.

“I don’t know anything, and I haven’t learned,” she insists. “Getting older hasn’t made me wiser.”

While Keaton doesn’t claim wisdom, she’s comfortable with herself and shares details about her life with self-deprecating humor.

“Today I was thinking about this,” she says, when reflecting on marriage. “I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

Keaton–who dated Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, among others–isn’t saddened by her single status.

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” she says. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”

The actress insists that there’s “something missing in me,” she says. Keaton thinks she’s lacking the “nurturing” quality a husband would require.

“I’m an odd ball,” she says.

“I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife.'” Keaton explains. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.'”

Reflecting on her past loves, Keaton says she shouldn’t have gone for famous actors.

“When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people,” says Keaton. “I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you’re both doing the same job, it’s not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy.”

But her costars sure knew how to kiss, she admits.

“I have kissed some great guys in film,” Keaton says. “They have to pretend they like you! I loved kissing Andy Garcia [in 2018’s Book Club]. There might be a [Book Club sequel] but maybe Andy will say, ‘Can you give me one of the other women to kiss?”