Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Diane Keaton talks to PEOPLE about some of her favorite images featured in her latest coffee table book, Saved

Diane Keaton on Her 'Addiction' to Collecting and Her New Book Saved: My Picture World

A lifelong collector of images, Diane Keaton shares some of her favorites — old film stills, her late brother's collages, even some photos she took herself — in her latest coffee table book, Saved: My Picture World.

In an interview featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, the 78-year-old icon talks about the book (out now), her beloved golden retriever Reggie, and what's next for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE: What inspired you to do this book?

Keaton: I do nothing but collect. Have you noticed? It's a little bit of an addiction. So I figured I'd put some things together.

Where do you keep your collections?

I have a little room. But I've got to get more room. I need a mansion. I have about 60 scrapbooks of pictures I've cut out of magazines: fashion, bedrooms, portraits…

Could you be a hoarder?

Let's not go into details!

Diane Keaton Keaton photographed pigeons in Trafalgar Square while she was filming Reds in London in 1980. | Credit: Rizzoli

Do your kids [Dexter, 27, and Duke, 21] like looking at what you've saved?

They have no interest.

So who will inherit the collections? Maybe a presidential library?

I've been thinking about it. I don't think I qualify for presidential. There are places that take in family things. But let's not make it happen too fast. I want to be alive.

diane keaton Some forty years ago, Keaton captured denizens of Hollywood Boulevard with her camera. She says no one recognized her as the star of Annie Hall. | Credit: Rizzoli

Are you looking forward to being a grandma someday?

Oh God, yeah. I can't imagine what that will be like. It's not really something [my daughter Dexter, 27, and her husband] are discussing right now. I'm going to love the kid, probably.

For now you have your golden retriever Reggie.

She was a gift out of nowhere! I didn't say I wanted a dog, but a friend gave her to me. She's so pretty. Right now she's chewing up a box.

diane keaton Credit: Rizzoli

diane keaton Credit: Rizzoli

Does she sleep on your bed?

Oh yeah. It's the best.

Do you have acting projects coming up?

Well there's Book Club 2. I'm looking forward to it. Those women are fantastic.

Do you think you'll ever retire?

I don't want to! At all.