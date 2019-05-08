WATCH: Diane Keaton Shows Jimmy Kimmel Her 'New Way' of Kissing

She’s a rom-com queen, but even Diane Keaton needs some more affection in her life.

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show on Tuesday, the Poms star asked him to help end her dry spell.

“In the year, I remember that from the last time I was with you, I kissed you. Remember?” she asked Kimmel, 51. “And in the ensuing year that’s passed, nobody’s kissed me that’s a male person. That’s what you are, you’re a male right?”

After the host assured Keaton of his sex, she continued to make a request.

Diane Keaton in L.A. on May 1.

“And so could you do me a favor?” the Oscar winner, 73, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Could you stand up here? I want to show you, I have a new way, a new approach, so men will give me some kisses.”

Kimmel happily obliged. “You know I’m married, but my wife is such a big fan, she doesn’t mind if I kiss you,” he said. “In a way it goes to her.”

Keaton, who’s been linked to Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino throughout her decades-long career — hoped this fresh take on smooching will help her garner some physical attention. “I’m going to try to make people be more encouraged to kiss me,” the actress said. “Like a man-type thing.”

The mother of daughter Dexter, 23, and son Duke, 18, doesn’t have any regrets over never marrying.

“I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t,” she told PEOPLE. “And I’m sure they’re [her kids] happy about it, too.”

Keaton added, “I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

Poms is out Friday.