Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons Go from a Blind Date to Romance in Love, Weddings & Other Disasters Trailer

Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are teaming up for a new all-star romantic comedy.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for their upcoming film Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, the stalwart Hollywood leads play a pair matched on a blind date who find themselves falling unexpectedly in love. Irons’ plays a fussy celebrity caterer, while Keaton’s character is visually impaired.

Also joining the cast is Maggie Grace’s inexperienced wedding planner, known as the “Wedding Trasher,” whose life intersects with that of Diego Boneta’s musician and Andrew Bachelor’s tour-bus guide who is perpetually looking for his Cinderella.

Director Dennis Dugan (Happy Gilmore) tells PEOPLE the film was made as a love letter to his wife, Sharon, after she asked him to write "a wedding movie because those films make her heart happy."

"I'm a total romantic," he says. "And I adore my wife. So I wrote one. About how everyone who works on or participates in a wedding aims for that perfect day – the perfect couple, perfect setting, flowers, everything. Meanwhile, all of their relationships are complete chaos. And then it took 14 years to get the film made."

Despite the film taking more than a decade to reach audiences, Dugan says he "cried" and "laughed" as he wrote it.

"I wrote the lyrics to all the songs because I wanted all of them to be integrally part of the story. I wanted them to be our songs, by our characters," says Dugan.

Dugan previously acted alongside Keaton, 74, on the 1976 film Harry and Walter Go to New York. He says casting her was a no-brainer as they'd "remained friends forever."

"I asked her to be in the film, she read it, and immediately signed on. Then Jeremy Irons followed," he says. "The two of them are magic."

He adds, "This is a feel-good movie for a time that needs to feel good. Everyone who sees this film says it just made them happy. I love this movie."

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters is in theaters and On Demand on Dec. 4.