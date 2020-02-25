Diane Keaton Hilariously Inserts Herself Into Brutal Fight Scene from Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 3

Diane Keaton is the action hero moviegoers deserve.

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner, 74, shared a laugh-out-loud funny mashup that inserted her First Wives Club character, into a particularly violent scene from last year’s John Wick 3. The comedic blend sees Keaton’s Annie from the 1996 comedy preaching pacifism to Keanu Reeves, as he engages in a brutal knife fight with several adversaries.

“I thought we were supposed to be helping each other, not ripping each other to shreds!” Keaton shouts in the scene, edited to appear as if she’s scolding Wick and his assailants.

Keaton adorably captioned the humorous edit on Instagram, writing, “KEANU-YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL AND LISTEN TO ME MORE OFTEN!!! DIANE.”

Reeves, 55, starred opposite Keaton in the 2003 film Something’s Gotta Give, in which the pair played love interests. At the 2020 Academy Awards earlier this month, the costars reunited to present an award — and the re-coupling was greatly approved by fans.

Keaton began their Oscars appearance by asking Reeves if he remembered making the film, which also starred Jack Nicholson.

“Yeah, you were amazing,” he said, adding: “I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time.”

“Yeah, I mean obviously me neither, I mean that was a lot of crying in there, Keanu,” the actress responded. “Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some really, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.”

Aside from being slyly spliced with John Wick films by one of its leading ladies, First Wives Club is experiencing a bit of a resurgence at the moment.

Last week, it was announced that the iconic film’s stars — Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler — would once again share the screen together, signing on to a new comedy titled Family Jewels, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on-screen for generations of fans,” producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement.

Set to begin production sometime this year, Family Jewels will follow the three as they are forced to spend the holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.