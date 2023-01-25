Diane Keaton Hasn't Dated in 15 Years — But She's 'Doing Fine': 'Someday Someone Will Marry Me'

Diane Keaton is rom-com royalty, but in real life, romance isn't exactly a huge priority.

During a recent interview with Extra promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Maybe I Do, the 77-year-old actress was asked about how long it has been since she went on a date.

"Let's [say] 15 years," said Keaton. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine."

"Someday, someone will marry me," she went on, joking, "Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

Diane Keaton. Amy Sussman/Getty

Keaton's comments come more than three years after she told InStyle in July 2019 that she hasn't "been on a date in, I would say, 35 years."

When asked if she wanted to be asked out, the Oscar winner replied, "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

The previous May, Keaton told PEOPLE she never wanted to be a wife. "Today I was thinking about this," she said when reflecting on marriage. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

The Annie Hall star — who dated Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, among others — isn't saddened by her single status, "because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she said at the time.

"I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," Keaton said.

Diane Keaton. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Instead, Keaton is celebrating herself — recently, by marking her 77th birthday with a sprinkle of her signature comedy.

The Something's Gotta Give actress posted a montage of birthday cakes, all different types, sizes, and flavors, along with a humorous self-affirmation earlier this month.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE … ME!" the Hollywood legend wrote alongside her birthday-cake slideshow.

Maybe I Do is in theaters Friday.