Diane Keaton Reveals She Has Not Dated Anyone in 35 Years: 'No Dates'

Diane Keaton is opening up about her love life — and why she hasn't dated in 35 years

Diane Keaton is getting real about living the single life.

The 73-year-old actress opened up about her dating life in an interview with InStyle in which she admitted she hasn’t been asked out on dates in quite a while.

“Never. All right?” Keaton said, laughing as she explained she hadn’t been asked out. “Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years.”

She added, “No dates.”

When asked if she wanted to be asked out, Keaton replied, “I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”

In May, the Poms star told PEOPLE she never wanted to be a wife.

“I think that I’m strange,” she said. “I don’t know anything, and I haven’t learned. Getting older hasn’t made me wiser.”

While Keaton didn’t claim wisdom, she said she was comfortable with herself and shared details about her life with self-deprecating humor.

“Today I was thinking about this,” she said when reflecting on marriage. “I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

Keaton — who dated Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, among others — isn’t saddened by her single status.

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” she said. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”

Reflecting on her past loves, Keaton added she shouldn’t have gone for famous actors.

“When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people,” Keaton said. “I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you’re both doing the same job, it’s not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy.”

