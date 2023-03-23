Diane Keaton on Being Happily Single at 77 and Why It's 'Highly Unlikely' She'll Date Again

Diane Keaton is content with being single

In an interview for AARP The Magazine's April/May 2023 cover story, the Book Club: The Next Chapter actress, 77, opened up about her career and never getting married. Keaton, who welcomed daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, via adoption in her 50s, told the magazine it's "highly unlikely" she'll ever date again.

"I don't date. Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not," said the Oscar winner.

Later, Keaton also explained how she's found companionship with her dog Reggie.

"A friend of mine gave her to me. I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'Okay, I guess?' Of course, now I just love her," she said. "Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's hilarious."

In January, Extra asked Keaton how long it has been since she went on a date. The actress answered, "Let's [say] 15 years. They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine. Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

Keaton told PEOPLE back in 2019 that she never wanted to be a wife. "Today I was thinking about this," she said at the time when reflecting on marriage. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

The actress — who dated people like Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, among others — isn't saddened by her single status "because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she added. "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it too."