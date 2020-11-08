Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter Engaged to Her Boyfriend Jordan White: 'I Can't Believe' It
Dexter Keaton and Jordan White celebrated their one-year anniversary in June
Dexter Keaton is a bride-to-be!
On Saturday, the 25-year-old daughter of Diane Keaton announced that her boyfriend of a little over a year, Jordan White, got down on one knee and popped the question. "This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can’t believe I’m engaged! 💍❤️" she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the special moment.
Dexter's younger brother Duke, 20, congratulated the happy couple on his Instagram Stories, sharing the engagement photo and tagging his sister and future brother-in-law.
The engagement comes just a few months after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together in June. They celebrated with a sweet dinner together, cooked by White.
"Tuesday was Jordan and my one year anniversary. He made Loco Moco with his own spin on it. Thank you for a delicious meal and an amazing night in. Happy (late) anniversary! 😘😍🍷✨❤️," Dexter raved on Instagram.
White also shared a sweet post from the evening, writing: "Tuesday marked Dexter and my one year anniversary. Not sure why she puts up with me at all, but I am very grateful that she does. (If we're honest, I wouldn't want to date me so I don't see the draw for her. 😂)."
"Due to everything going on, anniversary dinner got done shelter-in-place style," he added. "I did my own spin on Loco Moco, a Hawaiian dish consisting of a beef patty on a bed of rice; topped with gravy, onions, and a fried egg. Mine just has a filet mignon 😉. Happy (late) anniversary, Dexie 🐻, and here's to another year!"
Before the proposal, Dexter shared a sweet appreciation post to White, posting a throwback photo of the couple from this past summer. "Thank you for being the best boyfriend ever! You make me so happy and I can’t wait to go on more adventures with you! Here’s a little throwback to that time we used an air mattress as a floaty on the river 🍻☀️🌼❤️," she shared with her followers.
Dexter is Keaton's oldest child and only daughter. The Oscar-winning actress, 74, adopted both of her children in her 50s. Last year, the star opened up to PEOPLE about why she never wanted to be a wife.
"I think that I’m strange," she said in May 2019. "Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."
“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” she added. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t.”
Keaton also insisted that there’s "something missing in me," Diane said, adding that she thinks she lacks the "nurturing" quality a husband would require.