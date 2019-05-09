WATCH: Diane Keaton Holds Cheerleading Auditions at a Retirement Community in Poms Scene

Ready? Okay!

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming comedy Poms, Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver’s characters audition a group of women for the cheerleading team they want to form at their retirement community. The ladies must get at least eight participants in order to be recognized as an official club by Sun Springs Retirement Community.

“Show us what you’ve got,” Martha (Keaton) declares to kick off the tryouts.

Though the hopefuls don’t seem to have previous cheerleading experience, they demonstrate a vast array of physical activities during their auditions, such as aerobics, yoga and a somewhat sensual marimba routine.

Luckily, Martha has done some herkies and cartwheels in her lifetime, as she made her high school’s squad as a teenager. However, she never actually cheered with them because her mom got sick and Martha quit the team to take care of her before the season started.

But Martha still has spirit, so with some convincing from her new friend Sheryl (Weaver), they decide to launch a Sun Springs cheer team to fulfill a lifelong dream.

In real life, though, “It’s not my skill set,” Keaton, 73, told PEOPLE of cheerleading. “Learning cheers for the movie was hard!”

Poms — also starring Alisha Boe, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman — opens on Friday.