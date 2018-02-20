Diane Keaton Thinks Chris Martin Is 'Gorgeous' — Even Though She Doesn't Know Who He Is

Diane Keaton has a new celebrity crush.
The 72-year-old actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, during which she admitted she was starstruck after seeing Chris Martin at the talk show host’s 60th birthday party earlier this month.
“He was with Dakota [Johnson], right. They’re a couple,” said Keaton. “So, what I’m saying is, he’s gorgeous. That face got better with time.”
“I didn’t know who he was but I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous,” she said of the Coldplay frontman. “How about that? How could I not have known it was him?”
And Martin wasn’t the only celebrity Keaton was excited to see at the star-studded soiree.
“I couldn’t believe it was Pink,” she said of running into the singer. “This person is just so down-to-earth. She couldn’t be a greater gal, besides the fact that she’s a genius. I mean, the head with the voice. How about that voice?”
DeGeneres previously raved all about the party, which took place at the Lot Studios in West Hollywood and drew a real who’s who of Hollywood.
“It was an epic night,” she said. “I was looking all around and I was thinking, ‘How is this my life?’ I mean, all of my idols were in one room and they were there for me — and the open bar. And I had so much fun.”