Diane Keaton Thinks Chris Martin Is 'Gorgeous' — Even Though She Doesn't Know Who He Is

Diane Keaton has a new celebrity crush.

The 72-year-old actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, during which she admitted she was starstruck after seeing Chris Martin at the talk show host’s 60th birthday party earlier this month.

“He was with Dakota [Johnson], right. They’re a couple,” said Keaton. “So, what I’m saying is, he’s gorgeous. That face got better with time.”

But the Oscar-winner confessed that while she certainly fancied Martin, she didn’t recognize him at first.