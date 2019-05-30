WATCH: Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson Have Undeniable Chemistry in Hampstead Scene

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson are finding love again in their new film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Hampstead, Keaton stars as Emily, a widow struggling to figure out where to go in life. She meets the gruff Irish loner Donald (Gleeson) who lives off the land in a makeshift cabin.

When their worlds collide, they find themselves in the middle of an unexpected romance.

In the clip, Donald asks Emily, “So, am I different to what you expected?”

“Perhaps. You seem… cleaner,” she admits.

Surprised, Donald replies, “That’s honest,” then hilariously encourages her to smell him for any alcohol.

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in Hampstead Courtesy of IFC Films

“Have a smell, take a schmick,” he tells her. When she does, she says, “Not bad.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Diane Keaton On Why She’s Glad She Never Married: ‘I’m an Oddball’

The film is based on the true story of Harry Hallowes who successfully claimed ownership of a half-acre plot of Hampstead Heath, a public space in London. Hallowes died in 2016 at the age of 88.

James Norton, Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins and Phil Davis also star in the film.

Hampstead is in theaters and on VOD June 14.