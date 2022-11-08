'Devotion' Stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors First Met While 'Completely Naked' in a Bathhouse

Devotion flies into movie theaters Nov. 23

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on November 8, 2022 02:27 PM

Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell met in a sweaty spot before agreeing to make their upcoming film Devotion together.

During 33-year-old Majors' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor told Jimmy Kimmel that when he met with Powell, an executive producer on Devotion, Majors insisted that they meet at a Russian and Turkish bathhouse in New York City.

"So we're gonna meet, and I say to him, we're in New York City at the time, and he wants to meet, and I go, 'Yeah, man, let's go to the Russian-Turkish bathhouse,' " Majors told Kimmel. "And he goes, 'Uh, what?'"

"I said, 'Yeah bro, Russian-Turkish bathhouse,' " Majors recalled. "Now, standard Hollywood meeting, you're at what, Saint Vincent Bungalow, Soho House, one of those — no, not us. We went to the hottest place in New York City."

Asked by Kimmel to describe the bathhouse, Majors called the environment "hell, it's hell."

"But, war is hell, and it was a bit of an audition of friendship and camaraderie," he added. "And [Powell] showed up looking like a million bucks, like [his Top Gun: Maverick character Hangman] with those piercing blue eyes and a brilliant smile, and I walked him into the ninth circle of hell. And we sat there completely naked."

When Kimmel clarified that this was Majors' and Powell's first time meeting, Majors simply replied: "Gotta jump into the deep end. It's the Navy. It's the Navy. In the deep end."

Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In Devotion, Majors plays Jesse Brown, who was the first Black man to fly in combat for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Powell, who is a real-life pilot himself, plays Tom Hudner, Brown's wingman during their time in the Navy together.

"We went, [Powell] showed up, he was in his flight jacket, like, we get it bro, you're in Top Gun, cool," Majors joked to Kimmel about meeting Powell.

"We talked about the story and the relationship between Tom Hudner, who was his wingman, Jesse Brown's wingman, and what this story meant," Majors told the talk show host. "Again, this is the handshake for Jesse Brown, no one's heard this story before. He is a hero, he is an actual superhero."

"We sweated it out, we took a handshake and then we went to [a nearby bar] and had a few mezcals," Majors added of his meeting with Powell. "And then we made a movie."

Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) in Columbia Pictures' DEVOTION.
Sony Pictures

"It's a story about breaking through the limitations of society and breaking through the limitations of one's own fear, and the legacy that leaves," Majors, 32, told PEOPLE in May of the war film based on Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos.

"Tom and Jesse are more soulmates than best friends, which is deep," Majors added at the time. "There's no escaping each other. They are forever each other's men, even in death."

Devotion flies into movie theaters on Nov. 23.

