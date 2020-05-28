Devon Sawa Says Christina Ricci Was the Reason He Was Cast in Casper : 'I Owe Her the World'

Devon Sawa is crediting Christina Ricci for landing an iconic role in a heartfelt post.

The actor, 41, tweeted about Casper and how he landed his small but memorable role on Tuesday, the 25th anniversary of the film after it premiered in theaters in 1995.

Sawa, who played the human version of the friendly ghost at the end of the film, told fans that Ricci, 40, was the reason he even got the part.

"Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then," Sawa tweeted. "I owe her the world. #casper."

He continued tweeting behind-the-scenes tidbits of information about the famous film, saying Malachi Pearson, who provided the voice of Casper throughout the film, "did the hard work."

"I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work," Sawa said. "When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young. so I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love. Thnx."

Silberling, 56, who directed the film, jumped in to say casting Sawa was a no-brainer after seeing him interact with Ricci.

"Let’s be honest, my friend. It was the color in Christina’s cheeks when I flew you down to meet us at lunch - THAT’S what sealed the deal," Silberling tweeted in response. "I just had to say yes after that. @DevonESawa."

"I tried to think of a witty response to this but I’m mush from reading it," Sawa responded.

The film followed a preteen girl, Kat, and her father, a "ghost psychiatrist" (Bill Pullman), as they move into a home haunted by a friendly ghost named Casper and his three ghostly uncles, Stinky, Stretch and Fatso. Casper and Kat become friends as they try to save his home from an evil ghost exterminator.

In July 2018, Ricci opened up about her childhood fame telling PEOPLE at the time those "were like glory days for me," having also starred as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family movies.

"I don’t have a favorite [film] of all time," Ricci said of which role she preferred. “I’ve had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child. I have to say The Addams Family movies were two really really — they were like glory days for me as a 10- and 12-year-old."

She added, "Those were great movies to be on."

While she began working at an early age, Ricci is one of the few child stars who can safely say she survived the pitfalls of fame.