Devon Sawa Shares Freaky Coincidence on the 19th Anniversary of Final Destination

Devon Sawa shares the scary coincidence that occurred on the 19th anniversary of his film Final Destination

By
Alexia Fernandez
March 18, 2019 10:46 PM

Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa had a strange coincidence occur on the 19th anniversary of the popular thriller film.

Sawa’s character in the film, Alex Browning, has a premonition of his airplane exploding while about to embark on a trip to Paris. Browning convinces six other passengers to exit the plane before takeoff, and they watch as his premonition comes true.

Having cheated death, he and the others are then in danger of suffering gruesome deaths after outrunning their fate. The movie was released on March 17, 2000, a freaky coincidence for Sawa, 40, who found himself on a plane that same day 19 years later.

“Final Destination came out 20 years ago today… I’m on flight 317 … 3/17? March 17th?!! What the fu…..,” he tweeted, calculating the anniversary date wrong by a year.

Seth Rogen shared he had auditioned for a role in the film, as well as his shock at the length of time that had passed since it’s release.

Devon Sawa in Final Destination 
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

“I auditioned for the Sean William Scott role!! That was 20 f—— years ago?!” he tweeted. Sawa replied, “19 years. I f—– up. And I’m sure you could try your luck for a part in the reboot.”

Chrissy Teigen also shared her shock, tweeting, “NO IT WAS NOT 20 YEARS AGO???”

RELATED: 20 Actors You Totally Forgot Starred in Horror Movies

Sawa responded to her, writing, “19…. I messed up. so it skipped me and went to the next person on the list.”

Writer Evan Ross Katz, a friend of the actor’s, checked in, tweeting, “King, did u land safe?” to which Sawa replied, “I’m down.”

Seth Rogan/Twitter
Devon Sawa/Twitter

Final Destination also starred Ali Larter, Kerr Smith and Tony Todd. The film was a box office success, earning about $112 million with a budget of $23 million.

The first movie set up the concept for the following four films that were made in the franchise: a character has a premonition of how they and others die, cheat their own deaths only for Death to hunt them one by one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line is restarting the franchise with Saw writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan penning the script.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.