The Devil Wears Prada Musical Casts Its Miranda Priestly — See Who's in Meryl Streep's Shoes

Image zoom Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Rex

Move over Meryl Streep, there’s a new Miranda Priestly in town.

On Tuesday, producers for Elton John‘s stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada announced casting for its Broadway-bound production, with Tony winner Beth Leavel taking on the role of the stern fashion magazine editor-in-chief Streep made famous in the 2006 movie.

It’ll be the second time Leavel, 63, and Streep, 70, have switched roles. Streep is currently in rehearsals for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix-bound film version of The Prom, where she’s playing the same part Leavel played in the musical on Broadway last season.

“I am so thrilled that Beth Leavel, one of the American theater’s great leading artists, will be playing one of the most powerful and feared women in popular culture,” said producer Kevin McCollom in a statement. “Producing The Drowsy Chaperone and seeing Beth win the Tony Award for her performance was a career highlight for me and I know that she will create a brilliant Miranda.”

Also cast in The Devil Wears Prada musical is actress Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels). She’s playing Priestly’s wide-eyed assistant Andy Sachs, who was immortalized onscreen by Anne Hathaway.

The Devil Wears Prada is set to open at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre from July 13, 2021 through Aug. 15, 2021 before making its way to New York City.

RELATED: The Devil Wears Prada to Become a Stage Musical — with a Score by Elton John!

Image zoom Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Walter McBride/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RELATED: Why The Prom‘s Beth Leavel Decided to Propose to Her Fiancé

An all-star team is helping bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage.

John is penning the music, in what will be his third time transferring a movie to a musical after doing the same with The Lion King and Billy Elliot.

This time, he’ll be working with singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, who will be providing lyrics. Book writer Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey) is adapting the story, which first appeared in Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel.

Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) will direct, while James Alsop — known for her music video work with stars like Beyoncé and Lady GaGa — will choreograph.

Additional casting for the Chicago production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time.

Image zoom Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada Zuma

The Devil Wears Prada was a box office smash, grossing $326 million worldwide and making a star out of Emily Blunt.

In April 2018, Blunt, 36, spoke to PEOPLE about the film and what she thought of a possible sequel.

“If everyone did it I would be up for it,” she said. “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original was.”